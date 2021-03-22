GRTC directors approve conceptual regional transit plan with eye toward Chesterfield bus expansions

With funding available from a new regional authority, GRTC will begin to improve bus frequencies on several high-density bus routes and launch a few more in Chesterfield County next year.
While final plans must still be approved by the Central Virginia Transportation Authority, a group created last year to improve the implementation of local and regional plans, GRTC's governing board voted Monday to dedicate approximately 15% of the transit company's new funding from the authority to expand coverage of the bus network.
The decision comes after GRTC last month began collecting input on two conceptual plans that emphasized either improving ridership or expanding coverage to areas where government officials have historically rebuffed fixed bus service.
Ben Campbell, a longtime community activist and GRTC board member, said the plans are significant for both the region and Chesterfield residents, demonstrating a greater commitment to regional cooperation and meeting the needs of residents.
"I think the real importance for us as a board is that we feel this is an important moment in the history of transportation in the region," he said in an interview before Monday's meeting. "There’s never been anything like this in metro Richmond."
The taxes are expected to generate around $28 million for the transit company in the upcoming fiscal year that starts July 1. However, the legislation allowed Richmond and Henrico to slash their annual general fund contributions to GRTC in half, leaving about $10 million in new funding for bus service expansion and improvements.
Draft plans for the use of the funds include combining the Route 111 pilot along Jefferson Davis Highway into Route 1B so that riders don't need to transfer between the routes; an extension of Route 1A to Chesterfield Town Center; and the creation and expansion of smaller routes in South Richmond and Chesterfield that connect to busier lines
The remaining funding, approximately $8.5 million next year, will be used to improve service and ridership in high density corridors.
Other conceptual plans discussed in Monday's meeting include moving to 10-minute service on Route 5 and Route 1 from Chamberlayne and Wilmer Avenues to Hull Street and Broad Rock Road; moving Routes 18 and 79 to every 30 minutes and improving Route 7 to Laburnum Avenue every 15 minutes.
The legislation authorizing the creation of the regional authority included a 0.7% increase in the sales and use tax and a 7.6-cents-per-gallon increase on wholesale gas that retailers purchase throughout the region. The taxes are projected to generate $187 million in the next fiscal year.
Half of the annual tax revenue is earmarked proportionally to the authority's nine member localities, while 35% and 15% are respectively allocated for regionally significant transportation projects and GRTC.
In Monday's meeting, GRTC officials reviewed the recommendations of regional transit working group that suggested melding two conceptual plans the transit company started advertising earlier this year. The plans emphasized either improving coverage of the bus network or completely focusing on improving ridership on existing high-density corridors.
About 420 people responded to a three-week survey GRTC conducted from the end of February to earlier this month. About 45% preferred the ridership concepts, while 35% indicated a preference for more coverage. Around 20% said they would want something in between.
About half of the respondents said they are regular or occasional riders. Of the 340 who provided information about their race or ethnicity, 60% were white. Nearly 70% of GRTC's regular passengers are Black, according to a 2019 GRTC survey, but only 30% of the respondents to the recent survey said they were Black.
More than two-thirds of the respondents reported a household income of more than $50,000, but more than half of the system's riders make less than $25,000 annually, according to GRTC.
GRTC officials said there's significant interest from local officials and planners to improve coverage, as it could help connect even more residents to jobs in areas without fixed-route bus service.
"That's what convinced me that the 100% ridership model needs to be adjusted," GRTC CEO Julie Timm said of the proposed service expansions in South Richmond and Chesterfield. "These connections will be critical for disenfranchised communities."
GRTC spokeswoman Carrie Rose Pace said will continue to gather feedback on the plans through April, before final drafts are presented for final consideration by local and regional officials in May.
