GRTC directors approve conceptual regional transit plan with eye toward Chesterfield bus expansions

With funding available from a new regional authority, GRTC will begin to improve bus frequencies on several high-density bus routes and launch a few more in Chesterfield County next year.

While final plans must still be approved by the Central Virginia Transportation Authority, a group created last year to improve the implementation of local and regional plans, GRTC's governing board voted Monday to dedicate approximately 15% of the transit company's new funding from the authority to expand coverage of the bus network.

The decision comes after GRTC last month began collecting input on two conceptual plans that emphasized either improving ridership or expanding coverage to areas where government officials have historically rebuffed fixed bus service.

Ben Campbell, a longtime community activist and GRTC board member, said the plans are significant for both the region and Chesterfield residents, demonstrating a greater commitment to regional cooperation and meeting the needs of residents.

"I think the real importance for us as a board is that we feel this is an important moment in the history of transportation in the region," he said in an interview before Monday's meeting. "There’s never been anything like this in metro Richmond."