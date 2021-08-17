GRTC seeking state, local support to maintain zero-fare bus system through 2025

After suspending fares last year at the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic, GRTC officials are considering a plan to keep bus rides free.
The GRTC Board of Directors on Tuesday voted to apply for an $8 million, three-year state Department of Rail and Public Transportation grant to help subsidize fares through June 30, 2025.
The decision to stop collecting fares in March 2020 kept customers from having to touch fareboxes and ticket vending machines as the pandemic set in. The agency has enough federal recovery money left to keep fares free through June 30. Meantime, officials want to gauge whether the change yielded positive social and economic impact for its riders
"The majority of our local ridership is essential workers coming from economically distressed areas who continued to work through COVID and were paying with cash for one-way or one-ride fares," said GRTC CEO Julie Timm.
George Braxton, one of the city's representatives on the board, said extending the policy would prevent a "regressive tax" on residents who rely on the bus system as their primary means of transportation, half of whom make less than $25,000 each year, according to the transit company.
"Public transportation should be essential," he said. "I believe this is something we need to be progressive about."
GRTC officials described the grant as a rare opportunity, as other Virginia localities -- including Charlottesville, Alexandria and Roanoke -- and cities across the country are considering similar transit policy changes.
It remains unclear, however, whether Richmond or any neighboring localities will be willing to increase their local funding to cover the $8.5 million that GRTC officials think is needed keep the fare-free policy going for three more years.
While Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney and the City Council have expressed support for a zero-fare system through the adoption of the mayor's equity agenda and a recent resolution supporting the grant application, Timm said the city has not given a "firm commitment of financial support."
It's unclear whether local government officials in the surrounding counties that also subsidize GRTC service support the move.
A spokesman for Chesterfield County, which equally shares ownership of GRTC with the city, said county officials were unable to comment Tuesday as they have yet to discuss the grant application with transit company officials.
In response to separately sent questions about the vote Tuesday morning, Henrico County Manager John Vithoulkas and Dan Schmitt did not provide an opinion about the zero-fare policy proposal. However, in a statement shared through Vithoulkas, Schmitt said it was "disconcerting" that he was just hearing about the proposal after the vote.
Both officials have recently been outspoken about Henrico having a larger role in GRTC's governance, as the county is expected to soon become the largest local funding entity for GRTC after recent tax increases and the creation of a new regional transportation authority.
"We don't have an opinion because we're not involved in the discussions," Schmitt said. "I would offer this [as a reason] as to why elected representatives -- not just appointees -- need to have leadership roles in making decisions that involve taxpayer monies. Not a single elected official participated in that vote."
The three representatives for Chesterfield on the GRTC board said they're generally supportive of applying for the state grant, but stressed that GRTC officials must adequately explain to Chesterfield officials why the transit company thinks it makes sense financially.
During Tuesday's meeting, GRTC officials discussed how before the pandemic they struggled with fare enforcement after the opening of Pulse bus-rapid transit system in 2018.
The officials around that time previously considered a new account-based fare system as an option, but Gary Armstrong, one of the county's representatives, concurred with other officials on Tuesday that estimated $8.6 million capital cost for such a system might be too much.
"It's not as efficient as we thought, thinking that technology could take care of all that," Armstrong said. "For those of us representing Chesterfield, we want to make sure ... that the partner we represents understands what's going on with zero-fare."
He added: "If we need to take time to do that, I think it would be beneficial to the decision-making process on this."
While GRTC officials project that a local partner will need to help subsidize bus service through the three years of the tentative pilot, they said that a projected increase in ridership would result in more money from state and federal transportation funding formulas.
GRTC officials said the deadline to apply for the state grant is Sept. 17.
