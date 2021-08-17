GRTC seeking state, local support to maintain zero-fare bus system through 2025

GRTC officials described the grant as a rare opportunity, as other Virginia localities -- including Charlottesville, Alexandria and Roanoke -- and cities across the country are considering similar transit policy changes.

It remains unclear, however, whether Richmond or any neighboring localities will be willing to increase their local funding to cover the $8.5 million that GRTC officials think is needed keep the fare-free policy going for three more years.

While Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney and the City Council have expressed support for a zero-fare system through the adoption of the mayor's equity agenda and a recent resolution supporting the grant application, Timm said the city has not given a "firm commitment of financial support."

It's unclear whether local government officials in the surrounding counties that also subsidize GRTC service support the move.

A spokesman for Chesterfield County, which equally shares ownership of GRTC with the city, said county officials were unable to comment Tuesday as they have yet to discuss the grant application with transit company officials.