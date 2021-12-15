Hanover awarded $14 million grant to address broadband woes

Hanover County residents are one step closer to high-speed internet.

Hanover was awarded nearly $14 million Monday when Gov. Ralph Northam announced the recipients of Virginia Telecommunications Initiative grants aimed at easing broadband woes statewide. Coupled with nearly $14.9 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding, as well as $28 million in private investments from All Points Broadband, Dominion Energy and Rappahannock Electric Cooperative, Hanover is poised to deliver broadband service to 6,200 residents and businesses countywide.

“This partnership will deliver the reality of high-speed internet to many under and unserved areas of our county,” County Administrator John Budesky said in a release earlier this week.

The contracts are likely to be signed in spring 2022, and funding available in July. Equipment will be ordered at that time and construction is expected to begin in fall 2022. It’ll happen in phases, and total buildout is expected to take two to three years from July 2022. Once an area is completed, service will be available to those customers. A construction timeline will be available in the coming months.