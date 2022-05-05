Hanover School Board meeting Thursday night in closed session to talk about transgender policies

Hanover County's School Board will meet in closed session Thursday night to continue talks about the school division's transgender policies.

Back in March, the board voted to enlist the help of Alliance Defending Freedom, a conservative Christian legal advocacy organization, to offer advice on the board's “equal educational opportunities." At the heart of the issue is the treatment of transgender and non-binary students, specifically their use of school bathroom and locker rooms that align with their gender identity.

The board voted down a policy change last November that would have allowed that. A month later, the ACLU of Virginia filed a lawsuit against the board on behalf of the parents of five transgender students. That suit is ongoing.

The board will go into closed session at 6 p.m. and at its conclusion, come back into open session to certify any actions taken in closed session and then close the meeting.

There's nothing else on the agenda tonight and no public comment period. The board's next regular meeting is May 10.