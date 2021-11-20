Hanover Sheriff's Office reports missing person found dead

The Hanover County Sheriff's Office has found the body of Randale B. Rosemond after he was reported missing Wednesday.

Hanover authorities announced Saturday night that a sheriff's office drone team found Rosemond deceased in a wooded area off of Shady Grove Road near Kelley Drive earlier in the day. Investigators found no signs of foul play, according to a news release.

The Sheriff's Office announced that Rosemond was missing on Friday, saying he was last seen in the downtown Mechanicsville area on Wednesday. Authorities said he had a medical condition, but did not provide any other details.

An investigation is ongoing. Hanover officials said the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the actual cause of death.

Earlier Saturday, Hanover officials announced that they had found another missing person, Suzanne Lyons, of Charles City, safe.