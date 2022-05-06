Henrico first to give money back for personal property taxes under revised state law

Henrico County leaders say they'll be the first in Virginia to use an amended law that becomes effective July 1 which allows localities to give surplus revenues from personal property taxes back to taxpayers.

In Henrico, that's an estimated $20.4 million.

County Manager John Vithoulkas announced Friday morning the county's proposals to help residents facing bigger personal property tax bills, thanks largely to record-high values on used cars, trucks and motorcycles. Henrico taxes its citizens twice annually for personal property, with bills due on June 6 and December 5 each year.

Henrico's personal property tax rate - the lowest in the Richmond area - is $3.50 per $100 assessed value.

The proposal, which will be presented to the Board of Supervisors for consideration at its June 14 meeting, is to offer a one-time credit on the second tax bill, equal to roughly 52 cents - effectively reducing the county's personal property tax rate on eligible cars, trucks and motorcycles to $2.98 per $100 of assessed value for 2022.

A public hearing and board vote would follow at the board's July 12 meeting.

Additionally, Vithoulkas said that he will recommend to the board that it approve an emergency ordinance that provides an extension on the due date for the first bill, from June 6 to August 5. No penalties or interest will be added for those who pay on or before August 5.

The board will consider the action at its meeting next Tuesday.

Vithoulkas said these initiatives are made possible by a law passed in 2005 but updated during this year's General Assembly that allows localities to return real estate revenue surpluses to constituents. This year's update to the law - which takes effect July 1 - expanded it to allow localities to also return personal property tax revenue surplus.

He said Henrico will be the first locality to utilize the amendment.

County officials projected a year over year increase in personal property taxes of about 15% when the 2022-23 budget was drafted. In reality, it's more like 35% - that additional 20% equals $20.4 million. While county officials say they won't know exact amounts until the current fiscal year closes on June 30, they're preparing now to give the surplus back to residents.

The year's first tax bills hit Henrico residents' mailboxes about a week ago, at which time county officials said they immediately heard from residents.

"We're giving it all back - every single penny," Vithoulkas said Friday, after offering a public "thank you" to residents who reached out to the county to alert them about their concerns. He said he and his team have been working to address the "unprecedented" market conditions that have created the spikes seen in tax revenues.

Throughout his career, "I've seen market disruptions and recessions [but] I've absolutely never seen anything like what we're experiencing," Vithoulkas said. Used cars are supposed to depreciate, he continued, so in forecasting the upcoming budget, "our finance team never projected such a substantial increase in personal property tax revenues from vehicles."

But ultimately, when faced with real estate and now personal property surplus revenues, localities "have two choices - they can keep the funds, or they can give them back," Vithoulkas said. "This is not the county's money - the revenue...belongs to our taxpayers."

Henrico Finance Director Sheila Minor echoed Vithoulkas, saying both of the initiatives highlight "Henrico's commitment to do what's right by our residents."

She also said there's an appeals process for anyone with vehicles with high mileage or damage beyond normal wear and tear and encouraged residents to use that process if they feel their vehicle's assessment should be lowered.

With the proposed credit, someone who owns a car worth $12,000 would save just over $62, or 25% of their total annual personal property tax bill of $252. Someone with a vehicle valued at $25,000 would see a 22% credit, equal to about $130 on a $595 bill.

Vithoulkas noted that the personal property tax credits are on top of real estate tax relief approved by the board earlier this year. Called the 2+2 Plan, those efforts provided a 2-cent tax credit on real estate tax bills for residents, which effectively took tax rates from 87 cents per $100 assessed value, to 85 cents. But the board didn't stop there. It also voted to permanently reduce the county's tax rate to 85 cents.

The board also provided additional tax relief for the county's elderly and disabled residents. Vithoulkas said with those three pieces - personal property tax relief, real estate credits and elderly/disabled relief - Henrico is returning $51 million to taxpayers.