Henrico man arrested in connection to fatal Sandston crash

A 30-year-old Henrico County man was arrested in a fatal single-vehicle crash in Sandston early Thursday, according to county police.

Shakeem Walker was driving a 2005 Ford Crown Victoria near the 5700 block of Audubon Drive with 28-year-old Rebecca Anne Smith of Henrico in the passenger seat, police said. She died at the scene.

Shakeem Walker, 30, of Henrico, is being held at the Henrico County Jail without bond.

Walker was seriously injured and was taken to a hospital, according to police. Walker left the hospital later Thursday morning.

Henrico police obtained a warrant for Walker for involuntary manslaughter. Officers found him near the intersection of Meadowspring Road and Laburnum Avenue in eastern Henrico on Friday and took him into custody.

Walker is being held at the Henrico County Jail without bond.

The investigation into the crash is active as Henrico police work with the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office and the state medical examiner's office.

