Henrico man arrested in fatal Sandston crash

A 30-year-old Henrico County man was arrested in a
fatal single-vehicle crash in Sandston early Thursday, according to county police.
Shakeem Walker was driving a 2005 Ford Crown Victoria near the 5700 block of Audubon Drive with 28-year-old Rebecca Anne Smith of Henrico in the passenger seat, police said. She died at the scene.
Walker
Henrico County Sheriff’s Office/
Walker was seriously injured and was taken to a hospital, according to police.
Walker left the hospital later Thursday morning.
Henrico police obtained a warrant for him for involuntary manslaughter. Officers found Walker near the intersection of Meadowspring Road and Laburnum Avenue in eastern Henrico on Friday and took him into custody.
He is being held at the Henrico County Jail without bond.
The investigation into the crash is active as Henrico police work with the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office and the state medical examiner’s office.
PHOTOS: Richmond artists in Kosovo
Westergard painted a double-headed eagle as his first mural in Kosovo. It was defaced since both Albanians and Serbians use the image in crests and flags.
Richmond artist Nils Westergard working on his first mural in Kosovo.
Nils Westergard’s second mural in Kosovo featured Kosovan photojournalist Hazir Reka.
Broth, who learned to work with new machinery and materials, created a gate inspired by the double-headed eagle on the flag of the Kosovar military.
Richmond artist Mickael Broth created a gate for MuralFest that was inspired by the double headed eagle on the flag of the Kosovar military.
Emily Herr , who rented a car and spent several days getting a feel for Ferizaj, created a landscape mural inspired by the Kosovo countryside.
Herr created this small piece in Kosovo, where she taught plein air painting.
Mickael Broth is shown at RVA Street Art Festival site at the Flood wall, the Power Plant building along the Haxall Canal, in Richmond, Va., on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022.
Nils Westergard is shown at RVA Street Art Festival site at the Flood wall, the Power Plant building along the Haxall Canal, in Richmond, Va., on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022.
Emily Herr is shown at RVA Street Art Festival site at the Flood wall, the Power Plant building along the Haxall Canal, in Richmond, Va., on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022.
ABOVE: Nils Westergard (from left), Emily Herr and Mickael Broth, shown at the RVA Street Art Festival site, created artwork as part of MuralFest Kosova.
Three Richmond artists, from left, Nils Westergard, Emily Herr and Mickael Broth, have created artwork in Kosovo as part of their MuralFest program. They are shown at RVA Street Art Festival site at the Flood wall, the Power Plant building along the Haxall Canal, in Richmond, Va., on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022.
Emily Herr's work in Kosovo.
Nils Westergard's second mural in Kosovo featured
Kosovan photojournalist Hazir Reka.
Nils Westergard in Kosovo.
