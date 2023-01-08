Henrico man dies in Lakeside crash

From staff reports
A 32-year-old Henrico County man died in a vehicular crash in the Lakeside area on Saturday night, according to county police.
Henrico's police and fire divisions responded to a crash in the 7400 block of Ranco Road at around 8 p.m. for a crash involving a Toyota Tacoma pickup and a parked semi-trailer.
First responders worked to extricate the driver from the pickup and provide aid, but Yunior Morales Garcia died at the scene.
According to police, “speed and failure to wear a seatbelt are all factors considered in this investigation.”
The crash remains under investigation.
PHOTOS: Richmond artists in Kosovo
Westergard painted a double-headed eagle as his first mural in Kosovo. It was defaced since both Albanians and Serbians use the image in crests and flags.
Nils Westergard
Richmond artist Nils Westergard working on his first mural in Kosovo.
Mural Fest Kosova
Nils Westergard’s second mural in Kosovo featured Kosovan photojournalist Hazir Reka.
Flamur Qorrolli
Broth, who learned to work with new machinery and materials, created a gate inspired by the double-headed eagle on the flag of the Kosovar military.
Sovran Nrecaj
Richmond artist Mickael Broth created a gate for MuralFest that was inspired by the double headed eagle on the flag of the Kosovar military.
Sovran Nrecaj
Emily Herr , who rented a car and spent several days getting a feel for Ferizaj, created a landscape mural inspired by the Kosovo countryside.
MuralFest Kosova
Herr created this small piece in Kosovo, where she taught plein air painting.
Emily Herr
Mickael Broth is shown at RVA Street Art Festival site at the Flood wall, the Power Plant building along the Haxall Canal, in Richmond, Va., on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022.
Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH
Nils Westergard is shown at RVA Street Art Festival site at the Flood wall, the Power Plant building along the Haxall Canal, in Richmond, Va., on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022.
Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH
Emily Herr is shown at RVA Street Art Festival site at the Flood wall, the Power Plant building along the Haxall Canal, in Richmond, Va., on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022.
Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH
ABOVE: Nils Westergard (from left), Emily Herr and Mickael Broth, shown at the RVA Street Art Festival site, created artwork as part of MuralFest Kosova.
Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH
Three Richmond artists, from left, Nils Westergard, Emily Herr and Mickael Broth, have created artwork in Kosovo as part of their MuralFest program. They are shown at RVA Street Art Festival site at the Flood wall, the Power Plant building along the Haxall Canal, in Richmond, Va., on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022.
Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH
Emily Herr's work in Kosovo.
Emily Herr
Emily Herr's work in Kosovo
Emily Herr
Emily Herr's work in Kosovo
Emily Herr
