Henrico man dies in Lakeside crash

Police car with blue lights on the crime scene

Students with St. Augustine Catholic Church’s Ministry Drama Teens perform a skit during the Three Kings celebration at the church in Richmond, Va. Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023. Video by Alexa Welch Edlund/Times-Dispatch

A 32-year-old Henrico County man died in a vehicular crash in the Lakeside area on Saturday night, according to county police.

Henrico's police and fire divisions responded to a crash in the 7400 block of Ranco Road at around 8 p.m. for a crash involving a Toyota Tacoma pickup and a parked semi-trailer.

First responders worked to extricate the driver from the pickup and provide aid, but Yunior Morales Garcia died at the scene.

According to police, “speed and failure to wear a seatbelt are all factors considered in this investigation.”

The crash remains under investigation.

