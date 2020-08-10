For the first time in nearly 40 years, Henrico County has a new chief attorney.
Effective Friday, Deputy County Attorney Tom Tokarz will officially become the county’s lead lawyer following the retirement of Joe Rapisarda Jr. in June.
The county also has announced that Terrell Hughes, an assistant planning director for the Virginia Department of Transportation, has been hired to lead the county’s public works division effective Aug. 31.
Tokarz’s appointment and Hughes’ hiring come amid recent and pending departures of other county officials: Director of Finance Ned Smither; Police Chief Humberto Cardounel Jr.; and Board of Supervisors Clerk Barry Lawrence. While the county is currently searching for a new police chief and hired from outside to replace Public Works Director Steve Yob, the other positions are expected to be filled by current employees.
The county last month promoted Deputy Finance Director Meghan Coates to replace Smither, who recently became county administrator for Powhatan County. On Tuesday, the Board of Supervisors will vote to appoint Tanya Harding as its new clerk.
Both Rapisarda and Tokarz began working for the county around 1980, with Rapisarda appointed to the lead county attorney role in 1982. Tokarz has been the deputy county attorney since 2011.
“Henrico is a wonderful place to live and work, and I have had the opportunity to learn so much from talented and dedicated people, especially Joe Rapisarda, with whom I worked for almost 40 years,” Tokarz said Monday. “Since becoming acting county attorney, the challenges I deal with on a daily basis have accelerated in number and complexity. COVID-19 continues to test us in many ways.”
Tokarz’s annual salary will increase by nearly $30,000 to $220,469. Rapisarda’s salary for last year was close to $248,000 with $38,000 in deferred compensation.
Hughes, whose annual salary will be $142,774, will take over for Yob, who was promoted to deputy county manager for community operations in March.
As director of public works, Hughes will oversee the design, maintenance and construction of secondary roads; public transit services; storm water drainage; and local environmental regulation enforcement. The department has a $52 million budget and 269 employees.
Rapisarda is eligible for an early retirement benefit program the county is using this year to help offset financial loses during the pandemic, said Human Resources Director Yvette George.
Under the incentive program, eligible retiring employees will receive 10% of their annual base salary and $8 per hour for up to 2,000 of unused sick leave.
George said about 100 employees have opted to retire early under the program. She the program will create about $1.6 million in net savings by holding vacancies and filling positions at lower pay rates.
The county offered similar early retirement incentives to save money following the 2008 economic recession.
