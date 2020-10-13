Henrico officials approve next steps for sports complex at Virginia Center Commons

The Henrico Board of Supervisors on Tuesday unanimously approved the next steps for turning part of Virginia Center Commons into an indoor sports complex.

The Board last November authorized spending about $8.3 million to buy 25 acres there. Supervisors have now committed about $2 million for design, development and preliminary demolition, some of which is slated to begin next month.

The struggling mall, located in close proximity to Interstate 95 off of Brook Road in the Fairfield District, is set to become an indoor sports complex with at least 4,500 seats and 12 basketball courts.

“Everything at the schematic [design] level is based on moving this project forward with quality in mind and in meeting the needs and our primary directive to support our young athletes and to continue to grow our sports tourism visitation,” County Recreation and Parks Director Neil Luther told the Board on Tuesday.

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, Henrico County took in about $14.7 million in sports tourism dollars between June 13 and Aug. 10, according to a news release. During the summer months, 42 tournaments occurred at county facilities, the majority of which were for baseball or softball.