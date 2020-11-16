Henrico Public Schools delays phased return to in-person learning as COVID-19 cases spike

Henrico County families who were expecting that their students would return to classrooms before the end of the year will wait a bit longer.
Superintendent Amy Cashwell on Monday announced that a planned Nov. 30 expansion of in-person learning would be delayed until January, citing a spike in COVID-19 cases throughout the Richmond region.
"I regret the inconvenience and challenge this change in plans may pose to our families," Cashwell said in an email announcing the new timeline. "Given the information we have today about the spread of COVID-19 in central Virginia, I believe that this adjustment is the most prudent course to protect the health and safety of our staff, students and community."
The School Board voted 4-1 last month to begin bringing students back after deciding to start the school year virtually because of the pandemic. A fully virtual option remains available to families. In her message, Cashwell said the School Board supported the decision to delay the return of students.
Hanover County welcomed students back Sept. 8. Chesterfield County brought students back in waves. Richmond Public Schools will remain virtual at least through the beginning of 2021.
Henrico students in prekindergarten through second grade, who would have been the first to return Nov. 30, are now expected to return Jan. 11, followed by students in grades three through five on Jan. 14 instead of Dec. 7. Students in middle and high school are still scheduled to come back in February as planned.
So far, only a few students have been allowed in Henrico schools in limited situations. Those include students with disabilities or other special needs. That in-person instruction will continue during the second and third weeks of December, but it is canceled Nov. 30-Dec. 4 and Jan. 4-8.
"Though our plans are delayed, I want to be clear that they do remain intact," Cashwell said. "The efforts our families have made to get us to this point have not been wasted. The HCPS team remains committed to the critical need of bringing more of our students back for expanded in-person learning. We will get there."
Dr. Danny Avula, director of the Richmond and Henrico health districts, has maintained that it’s important for students to be in school for social and emotional health. Parents advocating for the schools to reopen report that their kids are suffering from anxiety and struggling to learn online. While those concerns are shared broadly among parents, others worry that letting too many students back so soon is overly risky and could lead to serious consequences for the health of families of students, teachers and other school employees.
Henrico Back to School Safely, a group of teachers, school employees and parents concerned about the plan, canceled plans for a protest Tuesday following Cashwell's announcement.
"On behalf of our members, we want to thank Dr. Cashwell and the district leadership team for staying true to their commitment of making the necessary adjustments based on health data for the reopening of schools," said Ryan Burgess, an organizer with the group. "We know that many are relieved tonight to know that the health and safety of our Henrico community continues to be the priority."
(804) 649-6178