Henrico Public Schools delays phased return to in-person learning as COVID-19 cases spike

So far, only a few students have been allowed in Henrico schools in limited situations. Those include students with disabilities or other special needs. That in-person instruction will continue during the second and third weeks of December, but it is canceled Nov. 30-Dec. 4 and Jan. 4-8.

"Though our plans are delayed, I want to be clear that they do remain intact," Cashwell said. "The efforts our families have made to get us to this point have not been wasted. The HCPS team remains committed to the critical need of bringing more of our students back for expanded in-person learning. We will get there."

Dr. Danny Avula, director of the Richmond and Henrico health districts, has maintained that it’s important for students to be in school for social and emotional health. Parents advocating for the schools to reopen report that their kids are suffering from anxiety and struggling to learn online. While those concerns are shared broadly among parents, others worry that letting too many students back so soon is overly risky and could lead to serious consequences for the health of families of students, teachers and other school employees.

Henrico Back to School Safely, a group of teachers, school employees and parents concerned about the plan, canceled plans for a protest Tuesday following Cashwell's announcement.

"On behalf of our members, we want to thank Dr. Cashwell and the district leadership team for staying true to their commitment of making the necessary adjustments based on health data for the reopening of schools," said Ryan Burgess, an organizer with the group. "We know that many are relieved tonight to know that the health and safety of our Henrico community continues to be the priority."