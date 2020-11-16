Henrico Public Schools delays phased return to in-person learning

Henrico County families who were expecting their students would return to classrooms before the end of the year will wait a bit longer.

Superintendent Amy Cashwell on Monday evening announced a planned Nov. 30 expansion of in-person learning would be delayed, citing spiking cases of COVID-19 throughout the region.

"I regret the inconvenience and challenge this change in plans may pose to our families," Cashwell stated. "Given the information we have today about the spread of COVID-19 in central Virginia, I believe that this adjustment is the most prudent course to protect the health and safety of our staff, students and community."

The School Board voted 4-1 last month to begin bringing students back after deciding to start the school year virtually because of the pandemic. A fully virtual option remains available to families.

Hanover public schools welcomed students back Sept. 8. Chesterfield brought students back in waves. Richmond Public Schools will remain virtual at least through the beginning of 2021.

While few students have been allowed in Henrico public schools in limited situations, the school system was planning to gradually bring a broader array of students back through the next two months beginning Nov. 30.

The youngest cohort, students Pre-K to 2nd grade, who would have been the first to return, are now expected to return Jan. 11, followed by students in grades 3-5 on Jan. 14 instead of Dec. 7. Secondary level students in middle and high school are still scheduled to come back in February as planned.