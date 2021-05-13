Henrico School Board approves budget, votes to make Juneteenth a holiday

The Henrico County School Board on Thursday voted to approve a $707.5 million spending plan for the fiscal year beginning July 1 that's about 10% larger than the current year's.

The Board also green-lighted a request from the school administration to end the calendar year a day early so that students and teachers may observe Juneteenth, a holiday that commemorates the day Union forces arrived in Galveston, Texas at the end of the Civil War in 1865, bringing with them news of the Emancipation Proclamation two years after Abraham Lincoln signed the executive order freeing enslaved people.

Juneteenth, also known as Freedom Day or Emancipation Day in some communities, is normally celebrated on June 19, which falls on a Saturday this year. Henrico will close on Friday, making Thursday, June 17 the last day of the county's school year.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam last year established Juneteenth a permanent state holiday for all state executive branch agencies and institutions of higher education. The Henrico school division observed Juneteenth as a staff holiday on June 22 last year.