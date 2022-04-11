Here's where to expect Broad Street roadwork starting this week

Richmond's' Department of Public Works starts its multi-staged project on Broad Street on Monday. Drivers can expect traffic delays, sidewalk closures and complete street closures during construction on Broad from Third Street to the city line just west of Staples Mill Road.

The Broad Street Gateway Corridor Improvement Project is intended to improve the city's existing infrastructure and complement the city's Pulse BRT project utilizing state and federal funds through the Virginia Department of Transportation's SMART SCALE program.

Noted improvements include paving, waterline replacements, streetscape and visual improvements, new sidewalks, street signals and signs, and increased accessibility for pedestrians.

Workers will also install red-colored pavement markings in the dedicated bus-only lanes from Interstate-195 near Thompson Street to First Street in downtown Richmond. Streetscaping will occur on portions of Broad Street from Hamilton Street to Laurel Street.

Sidewalks will be replaced throughout the corridor as workers add visual improvements, greenery, benches, trash cans, bike racks and improve accessibility for pedestrians and those who use mobility devices.

Construction will come in multiple phases expected to last through fall 2023. Richmond's DPU stated that paving will be a 24-hour operation, starting at 6 p.m. on Sundays and ending at 6 p.m. on Fridays. There will be some complete street closures.

For updates on detours and street closures visit the city's website here. Some bus routes will also be effected. GRTC has more details on delays and detours here.