HOME settles federal lawsuit with Richmond landlord who discriminated against families with childen

Vetter could not immediately be reached for comment Tuesday morning.

The case arose from a complaint HOME received in 2018 from a family that sought to rent one of Vetter’s properties. The nonprofit conducts civil rights testing to root out patterns of discrimination that occur in the housing market.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In Vetter’s case, HOME testers documented a series of interactions with Vetter from December 2018 to May 2019. The testers recorded Vetter making discriminatory statements about families with children.

"There's a lot of ways, things that make a tenant good or bad that have nothing to do with whether a person is good or bad,” Vetter said on one such recording released by HOME. “For instance, you have no children. Children make terrible tenants. The law doesn't allow me to discriminate against people on account of children, but I can tell you I would rather have a Great Dane for a tenant than a three-year-old.”

In another instance, Vetter told a potential renter that she would not accept Social Security Disability income.