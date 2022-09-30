Huguenot High School student shot at bus stop

A teenage Huguenot High School student was shot Friday morning at a bus stop on McDowell Road near Chippenham Parkway.

Richmond School Board member Jonathan Young, whose 4th District includes Huguenot High, described the incident as “a drive-by shooting,” and said roughly a dozen students were waiting for the school bus at the time.

“I am appalled by this increasing vile violence, as I am by the inept response by political leaders in this town, some of whom advocated for defunding the police and championed a catch and release public safety approach,” Young said.

“Our students are because of it sustaining unspeakable harm,” he added.