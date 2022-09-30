 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story breaking

Huguenot High School student shot at bus stop

  • 0

In this community service episode of 8@4 we're taking our eight segments and highlighting people, orgs and businesses across the Richmond region having an impact on those facing hardship. Presented by Massey Cancer Center from the Virginia Wayside Furniture studio.

A teenage Huguenot High School student was shot Friday morning at a bus stop on McDowell Road near Chippenham Parkway.

Richmond School Board member Jonathan Young, whose 4th District includes Huguenot High, described the incident as “a drive-by shooting,” and said roughly a dozen students were waiting for the school bus at the time.

“I am appalled by this increasing vile violence, as I am by the inept response by political leaders in this town, some of whom advocated for defunding the police and championed a catch and release public safety approach,” Young said.

“Our students are because of it sustaining unspeakable harm,” he added.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

On the SCC's front line for consumer protection

On the SCC's front line for consumer protection

“We’re trying to help insurers do what they want to do, and we’re trying to make sure policyholders get what they paid for,” says Bryan Wachter, a principal insurance market examiner. "It's not a gotcha."

Watch Now: Related Video

Florida woman stuck in 'floaty pool' during Hurricane Ian goes viral

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News