Huguenot High School student shot at bus stop

A teenage Huguenot High School student was shot Friday morning at a bus stop on McDowell Road near Chippenham Parkway.
Richmond School Board member Jonathan Young, whose 4th District includes Huguenot High, described the incident as “a drive-by shooting,” and said roughly a dozen students were waiting for the school bus at the time.
“I am appalled by this increasing vile violence, as I am by the inept response by political leaders in this town, some of whom advocated for defunding the police and championed a catch and release public safety approach,” Young said.
“Our students are because of it sustaining unspeakable harm,” he added.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
