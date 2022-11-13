Hundreds don costumes to take part in Richmond T. Rex Run

Hundreds of runners dressed in inflatable T. Rex costumes ran around Dorey Park Lake in eastern Henrico County on Sunday afternoon as part of the third annual Richmond T. Rex Run.

The Richmond Road Runners Club hosted the eccentric race with a goal of attracting 400 T. Rex clad runners in order to break a world record.

Stephanie Lurie of Midlothian, who ran the 0.4-mile race with her son and daughter, said the run was “short, fun and weird.”

“I don’t run, but it was worth it to dress up like this and either embarrass my kids or have fun with it,” Lurie said.

Next year, organizers plan to invite an official Guinness World Records judge to verify breaking the record of most costumed T. Rex runners. Although it was unclear on Sunday afternoon if 400 runners participated, race director Donnie Lane said more people showed up than he expected.

“This is a fun run for the community. RVA has great support from a running standpoint. It’s a great running community,” Lane said. “It’s just a fun event for people to get together and bring their kids.”

Co-race director Sarah Golightly, who ran the T. Rex race in 2019, said it was “a riot” to be a spectator and watch hundreds of dinosaurs run around the lake.

While many participants were families, there were also a large amount of long-distance runners who ran the Richmond Marathon on Saturday. The 0.4-mile run was a good shake-out recovery run, they said.

Kim Engleman, who ran 26.2 miles the day prior, joked that she ran faster dressed in an inflatable T. Rex costume than she did during the marathon on Saturday when temperatures were warmer than ideal for a long race.

Engleman ran the T. Rex run on Sunday with some teammates and coaches from the Skittles marathon training team.

“I was determined to come this year,” she said. “It was so much fun, and what a beautiful day.”