ICE confirms two COVID-positive cases in Caroline County's immigrant detention center

Two people detained at Caroline County's immigrant detention center - located 45 minutes north of Richmond - tested positive for coronavirus last week, according to officials.

The ICE facility hasn't had a positive test since July 30 and is currently operating at half of its 336-bed capacity.

Both detainees are under medical isolation and being monitored by medical staff, said ICE spokesperson, Kaitlyn Pote. Neither was transferred from another ICE facility, a common practice that's garnered criticism from advocates following the COVID-19 outbreak at Farmville spurred after 74 transfers from Florida and Arizona.

Pote said the "health, welfare and safety" of ICE detainees is "one of the agency's highest priorities."