'I'm not sure what we'll do if it doesn't continue:' Virginia families receive last scheduled child tax credit payment

According to the study, which drew on census data, 51% of families used the child tax credit to purchase food for the family, 34% used it to manage bills and 29% used it to pay their rent or mortgage.

More data from the study revealed that 37% of Virginia families used the child tax credit to pay down debt, while 32% spent it, and 31% saved it.

Abbey Conley of Henrico County, mother of a 4 year old son with autism, has been using the child tax credit to pay for higher grocery bills, electricity bills, and getting her son back into preschool and into a soccer program to help him get socialized - something he sorely missed during the shutdown.

Conley lost her job at the start of the pandemic after her son’s child care closed. She has been looking for a part-time job that will coincide with her son Seth’s preschool hours – from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. – but hasn’t been able to find anything yet.

The Conleys have also used the child tax credit to pay for puzzles and speech therapy games, as well as school supplies like a backpack, clothes and snacks. “Every time I go to the grocery store, the prices go up,” she added.