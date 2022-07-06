In a two-car garage, The Richmond Boxing Club brings out the best in a few

Under a tarp in the driveway is a 1967 Buick Riviera, silvery blue and in great shape. Bobbing and weaving in the garage where that vintage vehicle used to be parked is Jerrell Tisdale, also in great shape.

Tisdale, 17, jabs air and moves, jabs air and moves on this warm Wednesday evening at The Richmond Boxing Club, which is a two-car garage attached to the corner-lot residence of Ian Paterson, the club’s proprietor and coach.

The white house is a few blocks off Hungary Road in Glen Allen, situated in a middle-class neighborhood where walkers and drivers occasionally stop to see what’s going on in this 361-square-foot garage with its street-facing open doors.

There is the 139-pound Tisdale, a rising senior at Hermitage High, now with boxing gloves on and working up a quick sweat while punishing a punching bag.

“I think this is perfect,” Tisdale said of the rudimentary training area. “This can get the job done. You don’t need all the fancy stuff to become a good fighter.”

Paterson, 39 and a graduate of J.R. Tucker, is a former local boxer of note who works in commercial insurance. He sees boxing as a way to pry youths from computer screens and keep them fit and motivated. Also, this routine can change lives of at-risk kids who may lack structure and direction, Paterson believes.

“Building champions,” he said.

Tisdale is originally from Newport News. “Bad. Projects,” he said. “It was terrible.”

Andre Rawls, 29 and a former Virginia State University linebacker from Franklin, met Tisdale in 2015. Rawls was his mentor in a community program for youths living in difficult circumstances. Tisdale was raised in part by his grandmother, who died. That development emotionally incapacitated Tisdale for a spell.

“I kind of wanted to step in. I saw myself in him. I saw the drive that he had. I saw different things in him, if he just had a positive environment, a positive influence," said Rawls.

Rawls spoke with Tisdale’s mother in 2017 about the possibility of Tisdale moving in with Rawls. Tisdale’s father was not in the picture, according to Rawls.

Rawls’ father worked 35 years as a corrections officer in Southampton.

“When I told (Tisdale) that, he was like, ‘I’m ready to change. I’m ready to turn it all around,’” said Rawls, who became Tisdale’s legal guardian.

They’ve been living together for two years – along with Rawls’ fiancé, her daughter, and Rawls’ child - and relocated to the Richmond area.

“(Rawls) showed me the ways to make everything easier, instead of making life way harder,” Tisdale said. “They were all very welcoming. They treat me like I was born in their family.”

Tisdale's academic performance immediately and dramatically improved after he began living as a member of this family, according to Rawls. Tisdale played some basketball, football and baseball. Nothing grabbed him like boxing, which Tisdale gravitated toward after seeing it on TV.

“I thought it was a good sport to release some anger,” said Tisdale. “In the process of me trying to release some anger, I kind of fell in love with it.”

That’s what Rawls longed to hear. He was determined to steer Tisdale into a pursuit that inspired passion.

“I wanted him to have a chance to be great in something,” Rawls said. “If he wants to go to college, we’ll support him in that. If he wants to box, we’ll do that. Whatever he wants to do, I’m with him. I got him ... He comes with me.”

They hooked up with Paterson a couple of years ago.

Nobody’s making money at The Richmond Boxing Club, Paterson said. There are no club dues. This is a community-enhancing endeavor.

A 12-year-old follows Tisdale into the garage on this Wednesday evening and starts loosening up. At this stage, with such limited space, three or four serious young boxers are all The Richmond Boxing Club can handle for these training sessions. Paterson envisions one day working with many more in a larger gym somewhere, if financing can be secured.

Paterson opened The Richmond Boxing Club by converting with family and friends his garage into this mini-gym with a rubberized floor, various boxing equipment, pictures of famous fighters on the walls, and just enough room for some sparring around the padded garage support post in the middle of it all.

Paterson plans to install a small ring. “There won’t be a whole lot of ability to run,” he said. “It’s going to be nothing but a pressure cooker.”

Tisdale works out here five or six days a week. While Paterson answers a reporter’s questions, he simultaneously offers footwork tips to Tisdale, who has qualified through performance in various tournaments for the USA Boxing National Junior Olympics, held July 9-16 in Wichita, Kan.

The Richmond Boxing Club has a GoFundMe page to raise money for uniforms and travel to that event, and others.

Tisdale’s progression – in and out of the ring - makes Paterson smile as he describes Tisdale’s many achievements as a boxer who's relatively new to the sport, and as a young man finding himself.

“I want to be the best,” said Tisdale. “I want to set my own legacy.”