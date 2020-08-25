In Eric English, Henrico gets police chief who would 'guard the devil out of you' as a Spider

The University of Richmond met Temple in the first round of the 1989 NIT and the Owls featured the nation’s sophomore sensation, 6-foot-4 guard Mark Macon, who had been named second team All-American as a freshman.
The Spiders prevailed 70-56 at the Robins Center, holding Temple to 16 below its scoring average. Former Richmond coach Dick Tarrant recalled that game Tuesday when asked about Eric English, a senior Spiders guard in 1989.
English scored 16, with 5 rebounds, but Tarrant judged the defense English played on Macon to be the game’s determining factor. Macon, who went on to become the eighth pick in the 1991 NBA Draft, was averaging 18 points. He scored 13 on 5-of-18 shooting with English paying close attention.
“He’d guard the devil out of you,” Tarrant said of English, 6-2 and from Mebane, N.C.
The UR community celebrated English again on Monday, when he was named the new Henrico County police chief. The background of English, 53, includes many years as a Richmond police officer and then the last two as Harrisonburg’s chief of police.
“He’s been a great person to work for. His experience, his leadership are definitely something that you can see, you can feel,” said Gabriel Camacho, Harrisonburg’s deputy police chief since December. “I learned so much and I can see why he would be well sought out.”
English majored in criminal justice at Richmond and earned his master's in public administration at VCU. Tarrant coached the Spiders from 1981 to 1993 and before each season invited an FBI agent to speak to the team about point-shaving and other potential pitfalls. English had interest in an FBI career. He discussed this ambition with one of the FBI representatives who met with the Spiders and was informed that local law enforcement is a common starting point for aspiring FBI agents.
English became a Richmond police officer and loved his job so much that he dropped pursuit of FBI work. English elevated in the Richmond Police Department’s chain of command before being hired at Harrisonburg’s police chief in September of 2018.
English stayed in basketball following his time as a Spider. He was a well-respected high school basketball official in the Richmond area for 15 years. Police work and officiating are similar in some ways, English believes.
"Your job is to enforce the rules. Try to minimize it as best you can and try to stay out of it, but still try to resolve the issue," he said.
At Richmond, English was a quality student and reliable player who gradually moved into the Spiders’ playing rotation. He was the first backcourt reserve in 1988, when Richmond advanced to the NCAA tournament’s Sweet 16.
“Silence is golden. He didn’t say much,” Tarrant said of English. “Even with his buddies, he was short on words. A very serious student, and an excellent kid to coach.”
Greg Beckwith, a former UR guard and a member of the school’s athletics hall of fame, was a Spiders senior captain when English arrived at Richmond as a freshman. He recognized English's development into a quiet leader who led by example.
“Hard-working, tough-minded young man with a great work ethic and a desire to succeed,” Beckwith said of English. “Very competitive in practice. You knew every day he was going to be ready to play.”
English was viewed not only as an insightful basketball official, but as one whose presence guaranteed orderly contests.
"He is as an official as he is as a husband, a father, a policeman. The model of decorum," George Lancaster, the Highland Springs boys basketball coach 1979-2016, told the Richmond Times-Dispatch in a 2018 interview. "I don't think there would be anyone who would say a harsh word about his integrity or his acceptance of his mission. He is just outstanding in all regards."
Tarrant called English on Monday to congratulate him on his new post, and left his former guard with these words: “What I’ll always remember about you is you never turned down a challenge, no matter what.”
