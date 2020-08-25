In Eric English, Henrico gets police chief who would 'guard the devil out of you' as a Spider

English majored in criminal justice at Richmond and earned his master's in public administration at VCU. Tarrant coached the Spiders from 1981 to 1993 and before each season invited an FBI agent to speak to the team about point-shaving and other potential pitfalls. English had interest in an FBI career. He discussed this ambition with one of the FBI representatives who met with the Spiders and was informed that local law enforcement is a common starting point for aspiring FBI agents.

English became a Richmond police officer and loved his job so much that he dropped pursuit of FBI work. English elevated in the Richmond Police Department’s chain of command before being hired at Harrisonburg’s police chief in September of 2018.

English stayed in basketball following his time as a Spider. He was a well-respected high school basketball official in the Richmond area for 15 years. Police work and officiating are similar in some ways, English believes.

"Your job is to enforce the rules. Try to minimize it as best you can and try to stay out of it, but still try to resolve the issue," he said.

At Richmond, English was a quality student and reliable player who gradually moved into the Spiders’ playing rotation. He was the first backcourt reserve in 1988, when Richmond advanced to the NCAA tournament’s Sweet 16.