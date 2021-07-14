In shift, RRHA to postpone plan to resume evictions for at least a month

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit in early 2020, state officials temporarily closed courts and enacted protections intended to keep renters safely housed through the public health crisis. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention moratorium, dating to last fall, presented another option for households to stave off eviction. It is currently scheduled to expire at the end of this month.

As of this month, RRHA staff has met with about 530 residents who responded to a public campaign targeting families behind on rent. Of those, the agency has helped about 190 apply for rent relief to settle pandemic-era balances totaling $315,600, according to figures officials shared with the committee Wednesday.

RRHA also has offered more than 800 households payment plans, but four in five have fallen behind on those, too, officials said last month.

Stacey Daniels-Fayson, the housing authority’s interim CEO, said staff was trying to determine what portion of residents’ delinquent balances predated the public health crisis. She said staff suspected some tenants had chosen not to pay rent in spite of help that is available.