In shift, RRHA to postpone plan to resume evictions for at least a month

More than 1,500 households living in public housing who have fallen behind on their rent will have more time to get caught up.
The Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority won’t begin evicting families again next month, as it had originally planned. Instead, the housing authority that oversees roughly 3,700 units of federally subsidized housing will resume lease enforcement in either September or October, agency staff told a Board of Commissioners panel Wednesday.
Officials cited the extension of a federal moratorium and an upcoming special session of the Virginia General Assembly for the change of plans. The shift came amid blowback from some members of the board and sharp criticism from tenant advocates for what they describe as a systemic issue that must be understood and addressed before the agency resumes evicting its tenants.
“RRHA is not just another landlord that’s trying to pay their mortgage; they’re obligated to provide housing for low-income people,” said Victoria Horrock, a housing attorney for the Legal Aid Justice Center. “If families in RRHA can’t pay the rent there, they need to investigate the reasons behind that.”
Under mounting pressure from tenant advocates in late 2019, the housing authority halted evictions for the rest of that year. It extended its freeze through spring 2020, while offering residents payment plans to catch up on delinquent balances.
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit in early 2020, state officials temporarily closed courts and enacted protections intended to keep renters safely housed through the public health crisis. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention moratorium, dating to last fall, presented another option for households to stave off eviction. It is currently scheduled to expire at the end of this month.
As of this month, RRHA staff has met with about 530 residents who responded to a public campaign targeting families behind on rent. Of those, the agency has helped about 190 apply for rent relief to settle pandemic-era balances totaling $315,600, according to figures officials shared with the committee Wednesday.
RRHA also has offered more than 800 households payment plans, but four in five have fallen behind on those, too, officials said last month.
Stacey Daniels-Fayson, the housing authority’s interim CEO, said staff was trying to determine what portion of residents’ delinquent balances predated the public health crisis. She said staff suspected some tenants had chosen not to pay rent in spite of help that is available.
“For us, the challenge is those residents who are not experiencing hardship that are continuing to work and have not had a change in their income or any increases in their expenses,” Daniels-Fayson said. “They are not paying their rent because they choose simply not to pay their rent.”
Horrock, the legal aid attorney, said that sentiment didn’t square with her experience.
“I’ve never talked to a client facing eviction for not paying their rent who just wasn’t paying – the reason they are not paying is because they can’t pay,” Horrock said.
Commissioner Barrett Hardiman said the board should have more input on the agency’s approach before it resumes evictions.
“If we can’t get this right, they may end up on the street,” Hardiman said. “I’m not OK with that or with assigning motive to our residents … As a board member, I’m not ready to move forward with any kind of enforcement.”
Households that are behind on rent can check their eligibility for rental assistance here
