Is it safe for students to return to school? Experts say the answer isn't clear cut

Smith, the education association president, said that while she was unaware of the high number of resignations, she had communicated with a handful of teachers who have decided to leave the school system.

Most teachers no longer want to commute to Chesterfield after spending months at home working surrounded by families, Smith said.

“One of the things I have noticed is that because of the pandemic and because of the shorter commute time to work, there is more time to spend with family,” Smith said. “Teachers are re-centering themselves and putting families first.”

For the calendar year, 611 Chesterfield teachers have either resigned or retired as of Sept. 21, said schools spokesman Shawn Smith. The retirements “may or not be related to COVID,” Smith said.

Besides hiring, the school system has 112 certified employees, including Daugherty, who are eligible to substitute into classrooms if needed. So far, 15 employees have teaching assignments.

The school system announced changes to its phased return to school plan last week. In an email to all district families Tuesday night, Daugherty said its second cohort of students, slated to potentially return to Oct. 12 for hybrid in-person instruction, will now also include all county third-graders.