‘It was truly a flash flood. All I could do was watch...’: Chesterfield area residents assess damage

As an actor at the Swift Creek Mill Theatre in the mid-1970s, Tom Width remembers lugging sandbags out once or twice a year as a precaution when the local forecast called for heavy rain.

On Saturday in the late afternoon until the early hours of Sunday, Width's anxiety mounted as nearly 12 feet of water streamed into the theater’s basement and upstairs dining room.

“It was truly a flash flood. All I could do was watch and protect the building as best as I could,” Width, now the theater’s artistic director, said in an interview Monday.

Floors buckled under mud and debris, chairs in the basement are stuck in a chandelier. Outside, two large shipping containers weighing about 20 tons each, floated away. One now on its side, houses the set for the annual “Drifty the Snowman,” holiday children’s show. The other, filled with sets for children shows, banged into the theater’s back building, which houses its rehearsal space and workshop and -- now --- about six inches of mud.

In his 44 years with the theater, Width can only recall water creeping into the dining room once. Of the small floods endured over the past four decades, none reached the magnitude of this weekend.