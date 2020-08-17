‘It was truly a flash flood. All I could do was watch...’: Chesterfield area residents assess damage

As an actor at the Swift Creek Mill Theatre in the mid-1970s, Tom Width remembers lugging sandbags out once or twice a year as a precaution when the local forecast called for heavy rain.
On Saturday in the late afternoon until the early hours of Sunday, Width's anxiety mounted as nearly 12 feet of water streamed into the theater’s basement and upstairs dining room.
“It was truly a flash flood. All I could do was watch and protect the building as best as I could,” Width, now the theater’s artistic director, said in an interview Monday.
Floors buckled under mud and debris, chairs in the basement are stuck in a chandelier. Outside, two large shipping containers weighing about 20 tons each, floated away. One now on its side, houses the set for the annual “Drifty the Snowman,” holiday children’s show. The other, filled with sets for children shows, banged into the theater’s back building, which houses its rehearsal space and workshop and -- now --- about six inches of mud.
In his 44 years with the theater, Width can only recall water creeping into the dining room once. Of the small floods endured over the past four decades, none reached the magnitude of this weekend.
Chesterfield County Administrator Joe Casey declared a local emergency on Saturday after nearly 10 inches of rain fell on parts of the county. Officials evacuated 150 homes downstream from Falling Creek Damn near Hopkins Road on Saturday night, allowing residents to re-entering their homes Sunday afternoon.
Early Monday morning, officials directed county residents to conserve water after two of the county’s water sources —the Addison-Evans Water Treatment Plant and Richmond’s Jahnke Road pump station — were temporarily cut off due to flooding. County officials said Monday afternoon that Jahnke Road should be back up and running in a matter of days; Addison-Evans could take weeks or months.
Not far from the Jahnke Road, Greenvale Drive resident George Gitchell, who has lived in his South Richmond home for a decade, wound himself with a waterfront property after Saturday’s rain.
Gitchell’s home, located in a Federal Emergency Management Agency, FEMA, flood plain has seen its share of slight flooding over the years. His side yard floods occasionally with heavy rains and his backyard fence post could sometimes see an inch of water overflow.
“What used to be a bad flood would be once inch [of water] turned into five feet,” Gitchell said in an interview Monday.
Based on Federal Emergency Management Agency maps, Gitchell estimated Saturday’s flooding reached a 500-year flood plain, which has a .2% chance of happening. A creek sits about 300 feet from Gitchell’s home.
His garage sustained the most damage, submerged in four feet of water with everything was coated in a fine red clay mixture. He found his refrigerator floating, an air compressor ripped off the wall and his tool chest, complete with woodworking, welding and power tools, submerged. Family heirlooms, included a sleigh bed and a vanity dresser, were destroyed.
Gitchell estimates he will have lost nearly $20,000 in things from his garage. Required to have FEMA flood insurance, Gitchell had calls out to both the agency and his regular homeowner’s insurance Monday. Until then, he continued to clean up his garage. By Monday morning, he'd already made three trips to the dump.
Width said the damage will put the theater back tens of thousands of dollars. As of Monday morning, the theater’s power and gas were still shut off.
The theater has been closed since March due to COVID-19 and so, “money is very tight and to have this added to it creates a lot of urgency for the need of funding,” Width said.
As of 5:30 p.m., an online fundraiser had brought in nearly $6,000 of the theater's $20,000 request.