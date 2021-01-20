'It's an amazing day to be an AKA': Local members of nation's oldest Black sorority celebrate inauguration of Vice President Kamala Harris

To celebrate the occasion, Alpha Kappa Alpha, which Harris joined at Howard, declared Wednesday as Soror Kamala D. Harris Day. Members of the sorority watching the celebrations across the country wore pearls and the sorority’s salmon pink and apple green colors.

In a letter sent to members last week in commemoration of the sorority's 113th anniversary, Glenda Glover, the organization's international president, said Harris' inauguration would signal the dawning of a new day in the nation's history.

"Alpha Kappa Alpha has helped to usher in this new day, this new light, this new season," she said. "With the commitment of our founders as our compass, our sisterhood fought for freedom and equality for Black women as we struggled to expand our democracy to include the entire framework of the first three words of our Constitution, 'We the People.'"

In the Richmond area on Wednesday evening, hundreds of Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority members from six chapters across the region organized a virtual happy hour over Zoom to commemorate the historic event.

Linda Jackson-Shaw, a member of the Upsilon Omega chapter in Richmond, said the virtual event would include up to 500 of the approximately 900 members in the region.