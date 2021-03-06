It's been one year since the the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Virginia. Richmond area families reflect on what's changed for them

The coronavirus pandemic changed how we live; mask-wearing mandates, extended stretches of isolation, working from home and holidays, birthdays, personal triumphs and other milestones celebrated over video calls. It's changed how we die and grieve: too often, alone or at a distance.

As of Friday evening, 584,537 people in Virginia have tested positive for the virus since a U.S. Marine at Fort Belvoir in Fairfax County became the state's first confirmed case one year ago on March 7, 2020.

The Virginia Department of Health confirmed the first death from it exactly a week later, heralding the severity of what was upon the state. The virus would take 9,519 lives in Virginia and send 24,637 to the hospital in a year.

The death toll represents about 1.8% of the 521,294 who have died across the country.

Everyone's adjusted in their own way to keep themselves and others safe, but it's a shared experience.

Jackie McDonnough spent two months in Trinidad with her husband and mom, partying and reconnecting with extended family and the land before they came back right as the pandemic was beginning to take hold in Virginia.

Other planned trips for the year, including one for a sister's 60th birthday, were cancelled soon after.