It's been one year since the the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Virginia. Richmond area families reflect on what's changed for them

The coronavirus pandemic changed how we live; mask-wearing mandates, extended stretches of isolation, working from home and holidays, birthdays, personal triumphs and other milestones celebrated over video calls. It's changed how we die and grieve: too often, alone or at a distance.
As of Friday evening, 584,537 people in Virginia have tested positive for the virus since a U.S. Marine at Fort Belvoir in Fairfax County became the state's first confirmed case one year ago on March 7, 2020.
The Virginia Department of Health confirmed the first death from it exactly a week later, heralding the severity of what was upon the state. The virus would take 9,519 lives in Virginia and send 24,637 to the hospital in a year.
The death toll represents about 1.8% of the 521,294 who have died across the country.
Everyone's adjusted in their own way to keep themselves and others safe, but it's a shared experience.
Jackie McDonnough spent two months in Trinidad with her husband and mom, partying and reconnecting with extended family and the land before they came back right as the pandemic was beginning to take hold in Virginia.
Other planned trips for the year, including one for a sister's 60th birthday, were cancelled soon after.
One of her sons and his family were planning to move across the country for work, but changed course after the job fell through because of the crisis.
McDonnough said they subsequently moved in with her, creating a bubble that includes her mom, her other son and a few other relatives. All of them live in three adjacent homes in North Highland Park.
McDonnough now only leaves "the compound," as the family calls the set of homes, to get groceries or run other errands. She also helps take care of the little ones in the family as her daughter-in-law, a Spanish teacher at Armstrong High School, works from home.
"Life has changed drastically," McDonnough said. "Life is now focused in our neighborhood."
She said she recently installed a little free library in the community so that they and their neighbors can borrow and share books. A ribbon cutting ceremony for it is planned for later this month.
Sandy Spicknall, of Short Pump, said she misses her social life, gathering with members of the Tuckahoe Women's Club, celebrating birthdays and holidays with family and singing hymns in church with her friends.
Spicknall's family planned to go to France to celebrate her 65th birthday last July on Bastille Day; a dream she's had since taking French in high school. Like many others they postponed it, hoping that air travel will be safer this summer.
"While there are a lot of disappointments from the past year, I have to say there have also been a couple of good things," she said.
The additional time at home has given her a chance to try new recipes and notice the wildlife outside her home, inspiring her to create a photobook with shots of birds and landscapes.
The last few pages of the book includes a narrative of her thoughts about the pandemic experience. She gave copies to relatives for Christmas.
Others haven't been as lucky: They've lost grandparents, mothers, fathers, sons and daughters.
In September, 49-year-old GRTC bus driver John Thrower died a few weeks after contracting the virus. At a community memorial service, his wife and coworkers described the fear he and other bus drivers felt at work each day.
Around the same time last fall, Wanda Hall kissed her husband, Kelvin, for the last time when he was admitted to John Randolph Medical Center in Hopewell with a high fever and breathing problems. He died 15 days later.
She could see him through an observation window at the hospital in his final days, but was unable to be in the same room as him because of the virus.
Amid the devastating losses, there's hope that things will return to something close to normal by next year.
The Virginia Department of Health reports that 1,438,512 people in Virginia, about 16.9% of the state's population, has received at least one vaccine dose as of Friday evening.
After a slow rollout that began in December, health officials are administering about 53,183 vaccine doses each day.
In a speech earlier this week, President Joe Biden said the U.S. will have enough vaccines for all adults by the end of May. The Associated Press reported, however, that officials said it could take several more months to deliver and administer the doses.
Richmond-area figures
Richmond has reported 14,990 cases , 700 hospitalizations and 215 deaths.
Henrico County has reported 21,712 cases, 900 hospitalizations and 538 deaths.
Chesterfield County has reported 23,881 cases, 810 hospitalizations and 359 deaths.
Hanover County has reported 6,797 cases, 254 hospitalizations and 138 deaths.
