In 1978, the Black Creek Volunteer Fire Department was looking for fundraising ideas.

The group decided to hold a small festival that included a parade, a tomato-eating contest and local homemakers with their tomato dishes.

Now, 45 years later, the Hanover Tomato Festival has become a central Virginia staple.

Pole Green Park hosted the festival Friday and Saturday, with Friday drawing around 4,000 visitors.

Food vendor Rosemary's has been a staple at the festival since the beginning. Chris Nelson's dad started the booth and managed it for about five years, until the Black Creek Fire Department asked for his help when the festival started growing. Nelson is a salesman, and every time the Hanover Tomato Festival arrives, the Rosemary's booth is present.

"We've always really featured the Hanover tomato and everything we do has Hanover tomatoes in it — from a BLT to chicken salad stuffed tomato to fried green tomatoes," Nelson said. "Everything we do, we want to showcase the Hanover tomato."

This is the only festival where Rosemary's has a presence, with only friends and family helping out. The first year, the booth went through one 15-pound case of bacon and one 25-pound case of tomatoes. Now, Rosemary's goes through about 15 cases of bacon and 18 cases of tomatoes.

"Most of the people that are here have been here for years, and they just enjoy it," said Nelson, adding that the people are the best part of working at the festival.

Caleb Allen has attended the festival four times. Now, he plants his own Hanover tomatoes. The family atmosphere at the festival is what makes him come back.

Allen went to the festival with his wife, Elana Allen, and their daughter Eloise, who needed the socializing, he said.

The Hanover County Parks & Recreation Department joined the festivities as the festival grew. Marcy Durrer, the department's recreation program director, said this was the 19th tomato festival she has helped organize.

Durrer said she originally did not like tomatoes, but she was sold once she tried fried green tomatoes.

All of the tomatoes are pre-purchased Thursday directly from Hanover farmers without a third party to ensure they are the official Hanover fruit. Tomato season typically begins in mid-June, and the festival that usually occurs in mid-July gets the peak of the season.

"Folks are getting their juiciest, most delicious tomatoes," Durrer said.

The signature event includes a team of eight core people to organize and more than 50 volunteers and staff. The efforts range from preparing and mowing the field, reviewing vendor applications, design work and more.

"It's about our community coming together to celebrate our famous and delicious fruit," Durrer said.

