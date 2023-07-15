In 1978, the Black Creek Volunteer Fire Department was looking for fundraising ideas.
The group decided to hold a small festival that included a parade, a tomato-eating contest and local homemakers with their tomato dishes.
Now, 45 years later, the
Hanover Tomato Festival has become a central Virginia staple.
The Hanover County Parks and Recreation Department welcomes visitors to the Hanover Tomato Festival at Pole Green Park on Saturday.
Gabriela de Camargo Gonçalves, Times-Dispatch
Pole Green Park hosted the festival Friday and Saturday, with Friday drawing around 4,000 visitors.
Food vendor Rosemary's has been a staple at the festival since the beginning. Chris Nelson's dad started the booth and managed it for about five years, until the Black Creek Fire Department asked for his help when the festival started growing. Nelson is a salesman, and every time the Hanover Tomato Festival arrives, the Rosemary's booth is present.
"We've always really featured the Hanover tomato and everything we do has Hanover tomatoes in it — from a BLT to chicken salad stuffed tomato to fried green tomatoes," Nelson said. "Everything we do, we want to showcase the Hanover tomato."
Gabriela de Camargo Gonçalves, Times-Dispatch
This is the only festival where Rosemary's has a presence, with only friends and family helping out. The first year, the booth went through one 15-pound case of bacon and one 25-pound case of tomatoes. Now, Rosemary's goes through about 15 cases of bacon and 18 cases of tomatoes.
"Most of the people that are here have been here for years, and they just enjoy it," said Nelson, adding that the people are the best part of working at the festival.
Caleb Allen has attended the festival four times. Now, he plants his own Hanover tomatoes. The family atmosphere at the festival is what makes him come back.
Allen went to the festival with his wife, Elana Allen, and their daughter Eloise, who needed the socializing, he said.
The Hanover County Parks & Recreation Department joined the festivities as the festival grew. Marcy Durrer, the department's recreation program director, said this was the 19th tomato festival she has helped organize.
Gabriela de Camargo Gonçalves, Times-Dispatch
Durrer said she originally did not like tomatoes, but she was sold once she tried fried green tomatoes.
All of the tomatoes are pre-purchased Thursday directly from Hanover farmers without a third party to ensure they are the official Hanover fruit. Tomato season typically begins in mid-June, and the festival that usually occurs in mid-July gets the peak of the season.
"Folks are getting their juiciest, most delicious tomatoes," Durrer said.
Tomato season typically begins in mid-June, and the Hanover Tomato Festival, which usually occurs in mid-July, gets the peak of the season.
2022, JAMES H. WALLACE, TIMES-DISPATCH
The signature event includes a team of eight core people to organize and more than 50 volunteers and staff. The efforts range from preparing and mowing the field, reviewing vendor applications, design work and more.
"It's about our community coming together to celebrate our famous and delicious fruit," Durrer said.
PHOTOS: Hanover Tomato Festival through the years
Friday and Saturday
The annual Hanover Tomato Festival features the county’s signature tomatoes, other fresh local produce and handcraft and artisan vendors. On Friday, guests can enjoy an obstacle race and dance to live music. On Saturday, a tomato-eating contest kicks off the day, along with a scavenger hunt, arts and crafts and other family-friendly games. 5 to 9 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. 8996 Pole Green Lane. Free entry; pay as you go.
https://hanovertomatofestival.com/
GRACE HOLLARS/TIMES-DISPATCH
(L-R) Betty Pruden and Mini Me smile with Cindy Falwell while walking around the 40th annual Hanover Tomato Festival, Saturday, July 14, 2018, in Mechanicsville, VA.
2018, GRACE HOLLARS/TIMES-DISPATCH
Carina Colpo, 2, looks at bubbles blown from a bubble machine during the 40th annual Hanover Tomato Festival, Saturday, July 14, 2018, in Mechanicsville, VA.
GRACE HOLLARS/TIMES-DISPATCH
(L-R) Kory and Kerrie Arkwell try a cup of nitrogen cereal made by Sweet Turtle at the Hanover Tomato Festival, Saturday, July 14, 2018 in Mechanicsville, VA.
GRACE HOLLARS/TIMES-DISPATCH
The 40th annual Hanover Tomato Festival took place at Pole Green Park, Saturday, July 14, 2018, in Mechanicsville, VA. The annual fundraiser for the Black Creek Fire department is expecting at least 30,000 people at the festival.
GRACE HOLLARS/TIMES-DISPATCH
The 40th annual Hanover Tomato Festival took place at Pole Green Park, Saturday, July 14, 2018, in Mechanicsville, VA. The annual fundraiser for the Black Creek Fire department is expecting at least 30,000 people at the festival.
GRACE HOLLARS/TIMES-DISPATCH
Skyler Bowles preps BLT sandwiches for hungry customers at Rosemary's tent at the Hanover Tomato Festival on Saturday July 9, 2016.
SHELBY LUM / TIMES-DISPATCH
Julianne Gilman, 3, munches on a plate of tomatoes at the Hanover Tomato Festival on Saturday July 9, 2016.
SHELBY LUM / TIMES-DISPATCH
As more clouds approach from the south west, tomato festival attendees walk with umbrellas on July 11, 2015.
DEAN HOFFMEYER
Junior Miss Mechanicsville Emma Belfield-Henry gets a treat from Gail Headley (right) after Emma's Tomato Walk at the Hanover Tomato Festival on Sat. July 11, 2015
DEAN HOFFMEYER
Bags of tomatoes are sold at the 31st annual Hanover Tomato Festival at Pole Green Park, in Mechanicsville, on Saturday, July 11, 2009.
Eva Russo
Food, not just tomatoes available at the Hanover Tomato Festival on July 13, 2013.
Dean Hoffmeyer
A Hanover BLT on July 13, 2013 at the Hanover Tomato Festival
Dean Hoffmeyer
After trying the fried green tomatoes, Stephanie Gordon of Mechanicsville snacked on a funnel cake at the Hanover Tomato Festival on July 13, 2013
Dean Hoffmeyer
Don Kilo of San Diego, CA, visiting his parents in Williamsburg, takes a spin at making his own bicycle-powered smoothie in the Lucky's Bicycle booth at the Hanover Tomato festival in Mechanicsville, Va. on July 13, 2013. Kilos drink was, appropriately, tomato juice.
Dean Hoffmeyer
The walkways between the rows of tents at the Hanover Tomato Festival were given names. The event was held in Pole Green Park Saturday, July 14, 2012.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
Alyson Fisher of Ashland gives her dog Kaiah a rest during their outing at the Hanover Tomato Festival on July 9, 2011.
DEAN HOFFMEYER
Marial Reed, 3 of Colonial Heights stands with her watermelon-flavored ice dessert beside a misting fan at the Hanover Tomato Festival on July 9, 2011.
DEAN HOFFMEYER
The guests of honor at the Hanover Tomato Festival await their fate in 2010.
JOE MAHONEY
Madison Marcum, 4, of Mechanicsville admires her creation in the tomato decorating contest as mom Michelle looks on at the Hanover Tomato Festival in 2010.
JOE MAHONEY
Breanne Reber, 8, of Henrico sported a tomato portrait on her cheek at the Hanover Tomato Festival in 2010.
JOE MAHONEY
There was no shortage of traditional Hanover Tomatoes at the Hanover Tomato Festival in 2010.
JOE MAHONEY
Amy Janssen of Essex County enjoyed a BLT under her umbrella as welcome rain joined festival goers at the Hanover Tomato Festival in 2010.
JOE MAHONEY
Friday and Saturday
Celebrate the delicious red vegetable (or is it a fruit?) at an outdoor festival filled with a mix of agriculture, handcrafts and artisan vendors, along with tomato-themed activities for all ages, Hanover tomatoes for tasting and purchase, and tomato-centric cuisine to enjoy. 5-9 p.m. Friday; 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at 8996 Pole Green Park Lane, Mechanicsville. Free; pay as you go.
www.hanovertomatofestival.com.
Eva Russo, Times-Dispatch
Sarah Olson, 18 months, of Mechanicsville, cools off with some water at the 31st annual Hanover Tomato Festival at Pole Green Park, in Mechanicsville, on Saturday, July 11, 2009.
Eva Russo
Hanover County fire chief Fred Crosby is dunked by Betty Moore at the 31st annual Hanover Tomato Festival at Pole Green Park on Saturday, July 11, 2009. The dunking booth was set up to raise money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association.
Eva Russo
Many took advantage of the warm sunny weather on Saturday to attend the 31st annual Hanover Tomato Festival at Pole Green Park, in Mechanicsville.
Eva Russo
Rain may have dampened the grounds but not the spirits of those who attended the Hanover Tomato Festival. Jessica Schroeder of Washington, DC bites into a fried green tomato in 2008.
JOE MAHONEY
Green Hanover tomatoes get the deep fry treatment at the Hanover Tomato Festival in 2008.
JOE MAHONEY
Alyssa Smith, 5, of Powhatan (L) and C.J. Carroll, 2, of Mechanicsville entertained themselves by chasing bubbles flowing from a booth at the Hanover Tomato Festival in 2008.
JOE MAHONEY
The trumpet section of the Hanover Concert Band belts out a jazz tune during the Hanover Tomato Festival at Pole Green Park in 2006.
BRUCE PARKER
A 1929 Ford Model A "Business Coupe," owned by Bob Kurzman of Chesterfield, was among the antique cars on display at the Hanover Tomato Festival in 2001.
BRUCE PARKER
Traffic comes and goes at the turnoff into Pole Green Park in Hanover County during the Hanover Tomato Festival in 2004. A roadside stand was set up near the entrance to accommodate those in the mood for fresh tomatoes of their own.
BRUCE PARKER
Bumper stickers with a with that special something are among the plethora of goods available at the Hanover Tomato Festival at Pole Green Park . July 5 , 2003
CLEMENT BRITT
A fresh tomato sandwich, displayed by Lynn Payne of Mechanicsville at the Hanover Tomato Festival at Pole Green Park in Hanover on Sat. 7/10/99.
DEAN HOFFMEYER
Zachary Henderson, 4, of Mechanicsville, plays on an antique tractor at the Hanover Tomato Festival at Pole Green Park in Hanover on Sat. 7/10/99.
DEAN HOFFMEYER
Cheryl Stanley of Mechanicsville samples some fried green tomatoes at the Hanover Tomato Festival at Pole Green Park in Hanover on Sat. 7/10/99.
DEAN HOFFMEYER
From left to right are Aimee Powell, Mindy Hobart, Emily Timberlake, and Whitney Madison, who danced Saturday, July 8, 1995, at the Hanover Tomato Festival held at Battlefield Park Elementary School. The 'Dancing Hanover Tomatoes' take dancing at the Diane Hale School of Dance.
ALEXA WELCH
Dorothy Lee wore a 'tomato hat' to the Hanover Tomato Festival Saturday, July 8, 1995. Her daughter, Page Candler, made the hat for her.
ALEXA WELCH
Brian Carlton, treasurer for the Ashland-Hanover Chamber of Commerce, loaded tomatoes in paper bags to sell at the Hanover Tomato Festival Saturday, July 8, 1995. The money earned from the sales goes to the Chamber and the Black Creek Fire Department. All fifty bushels on sale were sold by 2:00.
ALEXA WELCH