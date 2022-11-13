 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
James River to reach 9 feet, city officials urge extreme caution

Campers with Riverside Outfitters headed out onto the James River in August.

 Eva Russo/times-dispatch

Riverside Outfitters' Aaron Litchfield gives a safety talk to campers before they headed out onto the James on August 2, 2022.

Water levels in the James River were expected to reach 9 feet on Sunday evening and into Monday, posing a threat to anyone in the river who is not an expert paddler.

City officials urge extreme caution to anyone in or near the river through Monday while the river is at minor flood level.

According to the city’s Office of Emergency Management, all river users should carry a personal flotation device on their watercraft when water levels are at 5 feet and above. When levels reach 9 feet, only expert paddlers should use the river recreationally, according to city officials.

