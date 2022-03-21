Judge grants Richmond permission to hold second casino referendum

The Richmond City Circuit Court has granted the city permission to hold a second referendum for the proposed One Casino and Resort this November.

After a narrow majority of voters rejected the $565 million project last fall, the same proposal will be on ballots again this year, according to an order signed by Judge Reilly Marchant.

Mayor Levar Stoney and the Richmond City Council called for another referendum earlier this year, citing the tightly contested result and the loss of approximately $30 million in projected annual tax revenue from the development.

The order comes as state Sen. Joe Morrissey, D-Richmond, and officials in the nearby city of Petersburg are angling for a casino referendum there.

A Virginia Senate committee last month rejected legislation to let Petersburg hold a casino referendum, but a provision in the Senate’s proposed state budget would block Richmond from holding a second referendum to allow time for a Petersburg casino study.

The General Assembly finished its annual session earlier this month, but has yet to reach an agreement on the state's next budget.

Morrissey said Monday evening that moratorium would overrule the judge's order if the provision is included in the state's adopted budget. "The budget is a law," he said. "That law supersedes any city ordinance or court order."

The Richmond City Council voted in January to hold another casino referendum. Katherine Jordan, of the 2nd District, voted against the resolution, saying that she has misgivings about casino gambling.

Stoney and several council members have proposed a two-cent reduction to the city's real estate tax if city voters approve the project this fall. Councilwoman Stephanie Lynch says she is opposed to the tax cut and has proposed a resolution earmarking one-third of all tax revenue from the project for public schools.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated later tonight