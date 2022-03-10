Kamras recommending renovation rather than rebuild for Fox Elementary after fire last month

Richmond Superintendent Jason Kamras has recommended that the city and school division move forward with plans to renovate William Fox Elementary after a fire destroyed the roof of the building last month.

Kamras publicly announced his preference to renovate rather than demolish and rebuild the school Thursday afternoon in a presentation to the Richmond City Council's Education and Human Services Standing Committee.

"Our insurer will work with an engineer to create a stabilization plan for the structure," Kamras said. "Once that is accepted and approved by the city, and the city gives us the relevant building permits, we can then go ahead on stabilization work to the brick facade ... and asbestos abatement and debris removal, paving the way for an ultimate renovation of the site."

Kamras said the Richmond Fire Department is still investigating the fire and in control of access to the building, but expects that it will conclude its review by the end of this month, based on his discussions with Fire Chief Melvin Carter.

A spokesperson for the school district said the School Board will make a final decision about whether to rebuild or renovate the school.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated later this evening.