Keith Kissee, former Richmond socialite and art collector, died of methamphetamine toxicity

A former Richmond socialite who was deeply involved in the local arts community and hosted tours and charitable events died accidentally last year of methamphetamine toxicity, the Office of Chief Medical Examiner has determined.

Richmond police found R. Keith Kissee, 66, dead Sept. 17 in a room at the Quality Inn Central, 3207 Arthur Ashe Blvd., after they responded about 2 p.m. for a report of a person down. Kissee was found unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene, a police spokesman said. There was no evidence of foul play.

Detectives placed no charges as a result of their investigation into Kissee's death, the spokesman added. Police declined to provide additional details.

The state Medical Examiner conducted an autopsy and concluded Kissee's death was an accident caused by methamphetamine toxicity. The office only releases cause and manner of death to the public.

Methamphetamine is a highly addictive psychostimulant drug that is a derivative of amphetamine. It contains many chemicals that can have both short-term and long-term poisonous side effects on a person’s brain and body, according to online medical descriptions of the drug.

When the chemicals from the use of methamphetamine build up in a person either over time or in a single instance of use, this results in methamphetamine toxicity. However, toxicity is not necessarily the same thing as an overdose, but it can be in the case of acute methamphetamine toxicity, according to online accounts of the drug's effects.

Kissee, a former Richmond art collector, was perhaps best known for outfitting a vintage 1966 Cadillac with colorful lights and other assorted holiday decorations every Christmas at the corner of Monument Avenue and Strawberry Street. At the time of his September death, he had moved back to his family's native Missouri within the past year.

Since moving back to Missouri, Kissee returned to Richmond regularly, including in the days before his death to attend a memorial service for a friend, a longtime friend told the Times-Dispatch in September.

Before moving to Richmond in the 1990s, Kissee had lived in Charlottesville, where he worked for Worrell Land and Cattle Co. and eventually started his own business, KK Seedstock.

During his travels for his cattle business, Kissee began to appreciate and collect Works Progress Administration art. In 1994, he acquired a home at the corner of Monument and Strawberry and began filling it with his 20th-century artwork - paintings and ceramics - that ultimately came to include more than 1,000 pieces.

He became deeply involved in the arts community, donating pieces to various institutions, serving on boards, and hosting tours and charitable events. In 2017, he sold the house on Monument and moved to a penthouse apartment in the Prestwould, at Monroe Park, taking along a portion of his collection. He continued to host events.

Kissee financially supported a number of exhibitions at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts. He was a member of the VMFA Foundation board of directors from 2010 to 2019 and was actively engaged with Canvas, a group of the museum's members.

In 2015, in recognition of the 75th anniversary of the VMFA, Kissee gave the museum works by Thomas Hart Benton and Daniel Ralph Celentano. In 2017, he gifted the museum with the oil painting "Church Hill," by Martha Robinson Upshur.

Kissee was "quite a character," longtime friend Michael Maddix said in September. "Anyone who met him remembered him. Whether he was hosting a party or just attending a party, he was the life of any party."

Bill Lohmann, of the Richmond Times-Dispatch, contributed to this report.

