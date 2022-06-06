Kelly Till named president and publisher of the Richmond Times-Dispatch, the first woman to lead the organization in its 172-year history

Times-Dispatch names Till president, publisher

Kelly Till has been named president and publisher of the Richmond Times-Dispatch, the first woman to lead the organization in its 172-year history. The position is effective July 4.

Till, a 26-year veteran of the advertising industry, also will serve as vice president of sales in the southeast region for Lee Enterprises Inc., the parent company of The Times-Dispatch.

Till became vice president of sales for The Times-Dispatch and Lee’s Virginia markets in November 2020 after serving as vice president of advertising at The Virginian-Pilot and Daily Press.

“Kelly is an extraordinary talent with extensive sales and marketing experience throughout Virginia,” said Ray Farris, Lee’s operating vice president and vice president of advertising. “Kelly is already having a remarkable impact across our entire organization as a senior sales executive, a leader and a role model.”

The Times-Dispatch has been a top revenue performer across Lee’s 77 markets and has served as a corporate laboratory for new opportunities that leverage the region’s large local audience and news-gathering organization.

Till is credited with pioneering several new programs, including the launch of a full-service video studio, the continued expansion of Amplified Digital advertising program across the region, and the creation of En Forme, a statewide lifestyle magazine and podcast.

“The honor of being the first female president of the Richmond Times-Dispatch carries tremendous weight and is reflective of the diverse culture that we are building within our organization,” Till said. “I am honored and humbled to have been chosen for this role and can’t wait to see what our team can accomplish together. I look forward to working with our team across the state as we continue to develop creative marketing solutions that produce results for local businesses.”

Till, 50, and her husband, Keith, live in Richmond and have five children.

Till has earned numerous honors, including a 2018 “Women of Distinction” title from YWCA South Hampton Roads. She also serves on several boards across Virginia, including the United Way, Virginia Arts Festival and An Achievable Dream.

At The Virginian-Pilot and Daily Press, she led the effort to integrate the sales departments of two previously competing organizations, launched a digital marketing agency and developed a robust calendar of events.