Lawsuit alleges South Richmond apartment complex charged voucher holders higher rents

A South Richmond apartment complex allegedly charged tenants who paid part of their monthly rent with a federal subsidy more than those who did not, according to a new housing discrimination lawsuit filed in Richmond Circuit Court.
The lawsuit was filed by Carla Berger, a former tenant of Belle Summit Apartments at 600 Cowardin Avenue. Her complaint names as defendants the property owner, Richmond Overlook, LP, property manager, Virginia Beach-based The Lawson Companies., and the complex’s manager at the time, Megan Goodmundson.
“Defendants’ discriminatory conduct, if continued, will prevent Ms. Berger and others with housing vouchers from living in and/or near the City of Richmond and will deprive her and such others of benefit of living in a diverse community,” Berger’s lawsuit states.
Beginning in 2020, Virginia’s Fair Housing law prohibited housing discrimination on the basis of source of income. The rule is meant to protect thousands of households living in poverty across the state that rely on the federal Housing Choice Voucher Program, formerly known as Section 8, to pay part of their rent.
Earlier this month, several local landlords settled housing discrimination lawsuits initiated by the Virginia Attorney General’s Office. A national watchdog group alleged the apartment complexes turned away potential tenants who indicated they were voucher holders.
Berger faced discrimination as she sought to renew her lease at the apartment complex she had called home since 2014, according to the lawsuit.
In December 2020, she received a written notice from the property manager about rent increases. The flier lists separate “Section 8 rent” for one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments that were between 50% and 60% more expensive than rates for residents without a voucher, according to a notice given to tenants and filed with the lawsuit.
Two-bedroom apartments, like the one Berger lived in, would rent for $860 for non-voucher holders. For voucher holders, the same apartment would cost $1,373. The higher rate would have more than doubled Berger’s out-of-pocket monthly cost to keep her apartment.
When Berger challenged the higher rents for voucher holders, the apartment’s property manager told her the complex had received Low Income Housing Tax Credits, and therefore could not accept her voucher without charging higher rent, according to the lawsuit.
Facing costs she could not afford, Berger had to move from the building and out of the city. The apartment she moved to was two stories and ill-equipped to accommodate her needs as a person living with a disability, according to the lawsuit. As a result, her medical condition was aggravated and she suffered mental and emotional distress, the lawsuit states.
Berger declined an interview request through her attorney, Faith A. Alejandro of Sands Anderson. She is seeking an injunction against the defendants, as well for the court to order them to remedy the alleged discriminatory conduct and prevent it in the future. She is also seeking $75,000 in damages, plus attorney fees and costs.
Gregory D. Habeeb, a Gentry Locke attorney representing The Lawson Companies, said the property management firm was “confident we handled this situation properly.”
“We take our legal obligations under federal, state and local law very seriously, so any time we get a complaint from a current or former tenant it’s a significant issue, and we want to make sure it’s dealt with properly. In this particular case, we’re comfortable that we did everything the way it was supposed to get done,” Habeeb said.
He added: “These are transactions that are very tightly regulated, so we take those obligations very, very seriously. What we charge people and how we charge people is consistent with federal, state and local law and the agreements we have with the housing authority.”
A Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority spokeswoman did not immediately respond to a request for the number of voucher holders renting at Belle Summit.
In addition to Belle Summit, The Lawson Companies owns the Alexander at 1090 Apartments at 1090 German School Road in South Richmond. It also has two other affordable housing projects in the works locally, according to its website: The Foundry Apartments at 946 Sledd Street near Virginia Union University and The View at Belle Isle on the 800 Block of Hull Street.
(804) 649-6734
Twitter: @__MarkRobinson