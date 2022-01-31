Lawsuit alleges South Richmond apartment complex charged voucher holders higher rents

Berger faced discrimination as she sought to renew her lease at the apartment complex she had called home since 2014, according to the lawsuit.

In December 2020, she received a written notice from the property manager about rent increases. The flier lists separate “Section 8 rent” for one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments that were between 50% and 60% more expensive than rates for residents without a voucher, according to a notice given to tenants and filed with the lawsuit.

Two-bedroom apartments, like the one Berger lived in, would rent for $860 for non-voucher holders. For voucher holders, the same apartment would cost $1,373. The higher rate would have more than doubled Berger’s out-of-pocket monthly cost to keep her apartment.

When Berger challenged the higher rents for voucher holders, the apartment’s property manager told her the complex had received Low Income Housing Tax Credits, and therefore could not accept her voucher without charging higher rent, according to the lawsuit.