COVID-19 has upended the school year for many public school students, but in Richmond, there’s one private school that might not reopen for concerns outside of the spread of the novel coronavirus.
The administration of the Orchard House School, on North Allen Avenue near the Robert E. Lee statue on Monument Avenue, told parents in an email late last month that the school might not reopen over fears about activity in the adjacent circle.
“Our primary concern has to do with guns and other weapons observed at the encampment on the median directly in front of the school,” the internal email obtained by the Richmond Times-Dispatch states. “We want to be clear that the physical and emotional safety of students and faculty and staff is paramount, and OHS cannot reopen our doors at 500 N. Allen under these circumstances.”
The school has not made a decision on whether or not they’ll reopen for in-person instruction, said Head of the School, Laura Haskins.
“In a world and neighborhood facing daily changes and challenges amidst a global pandemic and social justice reform, we continue to weigh options for the best method to fulfill our educational mission,” she said in a statement.
The area around the monument, which protesters against injustice renamed Marcus-David Peters Circle for a Black man killed by a Richmond police officer in 2018, has become a central gathering space amid social unrest in the city stretching back to late May.
Kim Gray, the 2nd District City Councilwoman who is running for mayor, said she has done her best to mitigate health violations near the school by setting up meetings between OHS and police, and identifying city ordinances that campers at the circle might be violating.
The email sent by Orchard House School leaders refers to health concerns, such as human fecal matter seen on the property.
“The fence was breached, there’s fecal matter and they had to call in Orkin for fly infestations,” Gray said. “The primary concern out there is guns. They’ve observed people with guns, assault rifles, and there’s no way to tell who’s a school shooter and whose not. That’s why we have the gun-free school zones.”
In 1990, the federal government passed the Gun-Free School Zones Act. The law states that guns cannot be within 1,000 feet of a school. The Lee statue , where armed people have declared themselves security, is just 404 feet away from the Orchard House School.
“It’s a travesty that students are being denied a quality education because of this,” Gray continued. “When you have fly infestation and you’re tracking fecal matter on your shoes, it’s likely that you can spread disease. It’s unsanitary and unsafe.”
Princess Blanding, Peters’ sister, has been in the space nearly every day of this summer’s activism. Peters was having a mental breakdown when he was fatally shot. From what Blanding has seen, the space is not dangerous.
“What I have seen at the Marcus-David Peters Circle is an amazing, liberated atmosphere of community members across all racial boundaries, genders, and age groups, who come out there and just enjoy … and just find peace,” she said. “That peace is disrupted when the police come out.”
On July 30 around 8 a.m., Richmond police attempted to clear out the encampments near the Lee statue. Police documented being assaulted.
“For more than 60 days, the area in and around the circle has been occupied by demonstrators, some in violation of ordinances,” Richmond Police spokesman Gene Lepley said in a statement. “They have set up tents, taken electrical power, engaged in commerce without permits, displayed videos and played loud music.”
Organizers have denied that police were assaulted, saying many campers were asleep when the police came and attempted to remove the encampments.
Later on that same night, police reported two separate incidents of gunfire near the circle. Police said shots were fired on the 1600 block on Monument Avenue, the other on Allen Avenue and Broad Street, the same street where the Orchard House School is located.
Police didn’t link the shootings to anyone at the circle, and they also haven’t said the two incidents were related. They did recover a rifle and magazines from the area around the circle.
Chelsea Higgs Wise, a community organizer with Race Capitol who has frequented the circle, said she understands the fears of reopening due to possible gun violence, but questions where that same concern is for schools for majority Black areas.
“Those are conditions that parents of students have been talking about for years,” she said. “For other schools like Armstrong and John Marshall, these are not new concerns for Richmond parents. These are new concerns for (those near) Monument Avenue.”
According to Haskins, OHS hopes to make a decision on reopening in the next week, weighing virtual learning or a hybrid model.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.