A winding road just off West Broad Street near Innsbrook leads to a large brick road and an even larger plot of land — an unassuming spot where culture and cuisine are exchanged.

For 38 years, St. Anthony Maronite Church in western Henrico County has held its three-day Lebanese Food Festival, welcoming hundreds of thousands of people from across county and state lines with the promise of good food and great friends.

For Sandra Joseph Brown, one of five steering committee members and a longtime volunteer for the festival, the many hours that go into the yearlong preparation for the event are well worth it.

“We always see new people every year, but we have some people who come year after year and some who come all three days,” Brown said. “Everything we make is authentic, home-cooked food.”

Every weekend following Mother’s Day, the church welcomes thousands to its festival. Before it opens its doors at 10 a.m., a line of cars has already formed. By 11 a.m., the parking lot is nearly full.

As guests make their way to the large white tents where they can order food, the smells of grilling meats and baked pies fill the air. By the time they make their way under the makeshift pavilions and grab their trays, nearly every station has a line.

From grape leaves stuffed with rice and meat and falafel to kebabs and shawarma, there is plenty from which to choose and no one leaves hungry.

It is a yearly tradition that began with a small group of people cooking up authentic Lebanese cuisine, and it has continued to grow each year.

According to Brown, the church, with a congregation of 300 members, begins preparing its most popular dish — its meat, cheese, spinach and feta pies — in January and then freezes the pies ahead of the event.

Everything else, including the hummus, tabouli, cucumber and yogurt sauce and kebabs, are prepared in the days leading up to and on the days of the event.

In total, church members prepare 40,000 pies, skewer thousands of pounds of chicken and beef, and roll enough grape leaves to reach the Goochland County line, Brown said.

Despite serving roughly 40,000 people each year, both on-site and through its to-go options, the church never runs out of food, Brown said.

“We’re always prepared,” she said. “Being Lebanese, it’d almost be embarrassing for us to run out.”

With more than 100 volunteers ranging from young kids and teenagers to older churchgoers pitching in, the church has gotten its operations down to a science. From directing traffic to cooking and serving the food and pouring wine and beer, the event is a well-oiled machine.

All of the funds earned for the festival go to the church, to numerous fundraisers (including one that helps aid Lebanon) and to a scholarship program for some of the church’s youth.

After first learning about the festival in 1988, Jim and Kathy Wiggins have made it a part of their yearly Mother’s Day tradition.

Every year, they find a shady spot under the trees near the playground, lay out a blanket and set up their lawn chairs. They gather nearly one of every item on the menu and enjoy each other’s company.

For Kathy, it is the grape leaves and stuffed squash that keep her coming back year after year. For Jim, it's just about everything.

“We’ve come when it’s cold and we’ve come when it’s hot, but we’ve always come,” Kathy said. “It’s great food and just a nice way to spend a day.”