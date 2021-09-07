Lee monument comes down

Historical records prove the Confederacy was established as a republic based on a slave-economy. Racism, however, subdued opposition to the monuments and elevated the so-called Lost Cause narrative that for more than a century has disguised the Confederacy’s purpose in the American Civil War as an honorable and courageous defense of state's rights.

Gary Flowers, a local historian, said the the statue of Lee symbolized the “glorification of sedition, secession, slavery and sodomy.”

Watching the monument come down, Flower said he thought of his ancestors who were victims of chattel slavery and the political systems of the Confederacy and the south for generations after the war. “Their spirits are partially soothed today by this symbolic removal of Confederate iconography,” he said.

Most who came to watch the statue come down were elated. Those who tried to stop it from happening were largely absent.

In an email Wednesday, Grayson Jennings, a member of the Virginia Flaggers, a group formed 10 years ago to "sound the alarm about the impending destruction" of Confederate monuments and memorials, said the group was "disappointed, but not surprised" that the Virginia Supreme Court ruled in favor of the governor.