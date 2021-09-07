Lee monument comes down

Amanda Lynch’s eyes welled with tears Wednesday morning as she watched the statue of Robert E. Lee craned above the monument where her daughter last year posed for an image that became an icon of the movement that forever changed the former capital of the Confederacy.
Fourteen months after Gov. Ralph Northam ordered its removal, crews on Wednesday took down the last remaining Confederate statue on Monument Avenue, where Lynch’s 14-year-old daughter Ava Holloway last summer stood with her friend Kennedy George wore black tutus raised their fists in a symbol of strength in front of the transformed graffiti-covered monument.
“I really wish my grandparents were here to see that all the things they prayed for are coming to fruition,” Lynch said. “The stature of that monument is symbolic of the past."
Erected 131 years ago, the statue of Lee was the largest standing Confederate monument in the country before it was removed Wednesday, according to state officials. Those who had been advocating for its removal said it was a symbol of white supremacy, racial segregation and disenfranchisement.
Brenda Riddick slung her arms over the metal barricades in the minutes before Lee’s upper torso was torn from his legs, wanting a better look at the pedestal overlaid with spray-painted condemnations of white supremacy.
She peered at the blocked-off section of the median where her then-tiny hands interlocked with her grandfather’s in the 1950s - an era when Virginia resisted integrating schools and white-only stores barred Riddick, who is Black, from entering.
“This statue represents division,” her grandfather told her then, pointing to the Confederate giant. “It represents the past. You don’t even want to look up there and know the history of it.”
Activists and protesters after the police killing of George Floyd in May 2020, however, reclaimed the monument and the circle around it.
Visitors to the circle planted gardens, created makeshift basketball courts and performed ballet and musical concerts. All around the 40-foot plinth, activists placed memorials to Black people killed by police in recent years, helping transform the monument into a site of joy, community and reflection, which the New York Times Style Magazine last year declared the most influential work of protest art since World War II.
But it was also a battleground at times between police and protesters, left-wing activists and right-wing provocateurs. Neighbors in the area feared for their safety and comfort. In January, the state erected a large chain link fence around the monument, saying it was preparing for the eventual removal of the monument pending the Virginia Supreme Court's decision on an appeal against the governor's order.
Historical records prove the Confederacy was established as a republic based on a slave-economy. Racism, however, subdued opposition to the monuments and elevated the so-called Lost Cause narrative that for more than a century has disguised the Confederacy’s purpose in the American Civil War as an honorable and courageous defense of state's rights.
Gary Flowers, a local historian, said the the statue of Lee symbolized the “glorification of sedition, secession, slavery and sodomy.”
Watching the monument come down, Flower said he thought of his ancestors who were victims of chattel slavery and the political systems of the Confederacy and the south for generations after the war. “Their spirits are partially soothed today by this symbolic removal of Confederate iconography,” he said.
Most who came to watch the statue come down were elated. Those who tried to stop it from happening were largely absent.
In an email Wednesday, Grayson Jennings, a member of the Virginia Flaggers, a group formed 10 years ago to "sound the alarm about the impending destruction" of Confederate monuments and memorials, said the group was "disappointed, but not surprised" that the Virginia Supreme Court ruled in favor of the governor.
"While they may remove granite, marble, stone and bronze, we are inspired and encouraged by the fact that the name of Robert E. Lee will be spoken with reverence and honor by true Virginians long after those behind the destruction and desecration are long gone and forgotten," he said, adding that the group will continue to build Confederate battle flag memorials across the state.
In the public viewing area a couple hundred feet away from the Lee monument, where Lee’s liftoff was visible only by huddling at the far left corner or crouching down and looking up, Justin Cockrell stood in their Jean-Michel Basquiat t-shirt and clutched the African ankh necklace representing eternal life.
“I can’t believe it’s coming down,” said Cockrell, 18, their eyes squinting as streaks of sunlight broke through the trees. “This is the capital of the Confederacy and I’m a Black student studying art here.”
Standing in the stone road of the avenue he’d only heard stories about - the mile-long stretch that once banned Black people from being homeowners - the Ohio native thought of their grandmother from Baton Rouge, Louisiana who spent her life working to get out of the South; their grandfather who grew up in rural Mississippi; their Black history teacher from Richmond who was the first to disrupt the narrative Cockrell was told about the Civil War.
A semblance of progress was being made, Cockrell said. Their grandparents didn’t live to see it.
It was not until recently that political leaders and communities throughout the country, particularly in the south, began to heed the public calls for removal or recontextualization, at a time when the demographics of Virginia and the United States was beginning to change.
While some cities took down monuments, local and state political leaders and residents throughout Virginia resisted or took only small steps to remove or challenge the narratives that had been tied to the monuments that had stood for decades or more than a century.
When Minneapolis police officers killed George Floyd last year, spurring protests in cities across the country and abroad, it marked the end of a decade in which the population of people of color under 18 in Virginia became the majority. Meanwhile, the population of people in the U.S. who identify as white alone declined for the first time in more than 200 years.
As the complexion of Virginia and the country was changing, incidents of police and other authorities killing Black people heightened racial tensions. The names of Michael Brown, Breonna Taylor, Trayvon Martin, Eric Garner, Tamir Rice, Freddie Gray and Atatiana Jefferson became rallying cries in the communities where they were killed and in countless protests across the country.
Richmond was no exception. While local racial justice activists had been crying foul after a Richmond police officer killed 24-year-old Marcus-David Peters in 2018, the protests last summer energized the calls for justice in his killing, and inspired people to informally rename the circle around the Lee monument after him.
Peters’ sister, Princess Blanding, urged those who joined last year’s protests to “not get lost in the celebration,” of the statue’s removal.
Blanding said systemic injustices are still pervasive, and said the approach to Wednesday’s removal left much to be desired: the state earlier had cleared a sign bearing her brother’s name as well as a collection of memorials to people of color killed by police, and public access was limited. (A state spokeswoman confirmed the memorials are being temporarily stored by the Library of Virginia until a commission decides their fate.)
“Top down decisions are being made over an area that belonged to the community,” said Blanding, who is on the ballot for governor as a member of the Liberation Party. “We still have a lot of work to do.”
The state's removal of the Lee monument comes more than a year after Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney ordered the removal of the Confederate statues throughout the city, leaving Lee and tennis great and humanitarian activist Arthur Ashe the only ones left on Monument Avenue.
After protesters toppled several statues, including those of Jefferson Davis and Christopher Columbus, Stoney had contractors start removing the rest of the city's statues on July 1, 2020, when changes the General Assembly made to the state's war memorial law to let localities remove them went into effect.
That Lee was the final Confederate statue on Monument Avenue to come down is also symbolic of how reverential attitudes about Lee and the city and state's Confederate heritage have changed in recent generations, said James Reeves, a Washington-based historian and author.
Reeves, who recently wrote a book about how Lee had been indicted for treason by the U.S. government but never tried, said southerners lionized Lee in decades after the war because of a few notable military victories and his personal reservations about slavery. (He noted that Lee had owned slaves despite claims that he disliked the institution.)
Reeves said that adoration enabled southerners to see a hero among themselves after suffering a devastating defeat.
“I think it’s incredible,” Reeves said in an interview Tuesday, the night before the statue was slated for removal. “It’s remarkable that this is happening in Virginia … (because) it’s where this Lost Cause tradition started and where it was most vigorously promoted.”
Larry Sutton, a graduate of Washington and Lee University in Lexington, came from Woodbridge to see the statue of his alma mater’s namesake come down.
Sutton, 70, said he felt it was “honorable” to see the state take down the monument, noting that Lee, who had taught at the university before his death in 1870, had once wrote that it would be "wiser not to keep open the sores of war, but to follow the examples of those nations who endeavored to obliterate the marks of civil strife and to commit to oblivion the feelings it engendered.”
City and state officials started to seriously contemplate the removal of its Confederate monuments after officials in Charlottesville, about 75 miles west of Richmond, had voted to remove their own monuments that were removed earlier this summer.
In 2013, in his first campaign for Charlottesville City Council, Wes Bellamy, a local high school teacher who had moved to the city from South Carolina only a few years earlier, held an campaign event at what was then called Lee Park. Bellamy says the event was poorly attended, and that several members of his church told him later that many people felt his decision to hold the event beneath a statue of Robert E. Lee.
Bellamy said it triggered feelings of anger and sorrow for many older community members who told him stories about segregation and feeling unwelcome there in past decades. That's when he started to consider pushing for the statue's removal if he was elected. "Just because they hadn't expressed it openly, or publicly around white people, didn't mean it was not an issue," he said.
He lost, but won a seat on the council two years later, just a few months after Dylann Roof murdered nine Black parishioners inside the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston. A website registered in Roof's name revealed a racist manifesto and cache of photos of him holding guns and Confederate battle flags, triggering national debate about veneration of the Confederacy.
Some local leaders had previously floated the idea of removing the monument before then, but Bellamy said that incident and a petition Zyahna Bryant, a then-15-year-old high school student, created in 2016 motivated him to publicly announce his goal to take down the statue.
Several months after the Charlottesville City Council voted to take down the city's monuments to Lee and Thomas "Stonewall" Jackson, white supremacists and neo-Nazis held a rally on Aug. 12, 2017 in opposition to their removal. The event turned violent as counter-protesters clashed with demonstrators on the street.
About two hours after police declared the event unlawful, ordering everyone to leave the area around the Lee statue, a person who came to protest the removal of the statues drove his car into a large mass of people, killing 32-year-old Heather Heyer and injuring 35 other people. Authorities and community members labeled the attack as domestic terrorism motivated by racism.
Northam, who was then running for governor, announced that he supported the removal of Confederate monuments afterward, saying he would be a "vocal advocate for that approach."
"I think that started with us in Charlottesville not running away from it," said Bellamy, who is now the chair of the political science and public administration department at Virginia State University. "It's the power of people. I would like to see us continue to use that power to make systemic change across our state that's not just surface level."
Pressure on Northam to act swiftly on the state-controlled Lee statue was amplified when a racist photo was uncovered in his medical school yearbook, prompting calls for his resignation. Northam nevertheless remained in office, but committed the rest of his time in power to addressing systemic racism.
When protests over police brutality broke out in Richmond, and the movement found its epicenter at the steps of the Lee monument, the Northam administration announced it would pursue its removal immediately.
On Wednesday morning, for the first time in the 68 years Riddick has been alive, there wasn’t a general who fought for the enslavement of people like her great-great grandmother to look at. There was no Confederate left resting triumphantly on Monument Avenue.
Maybe this would be the catalyst to more monuments falling throughout the South, Riddick thought aloud. Maybe Lee’s removal would carve a path forward for her to walk hand-in-hand with her grandchildren and tell a story of healing and unity.
