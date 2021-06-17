Legal aid groups urge Northam to extend eviction protections set to expire June 30

Two of Virginia’s foremost legal aid organizations are urging Gov. Ralph Northam to extend state eviction protections set to expire at the end of the month.

In a letter sent Thursday, the Legal Aid Justice Center and the Virginia Poverty Law Center asked the governor to use his executive authority to preserve the protections slated to cease when Virginia’s State of Emergency expires June 30. Thousands of families could be at risk of losing their homes if the protections lapse.

“These protections were originally enabled for the benefit of tenants and landlords to assure housing stability during this crisis – a crisis that has not yet ended and will not immediately evaporate come July 1,” the letter stated.

If Northam does not step in, Virginia will no longer require landlords to notify tenants about how to apply for rent relief, or apply on seek the funds to cover delinquent balances tenants owe. A provision that forbids landlords for proceeding with an eviction for 45 days while waiting for a relief application to be approved would end, too.

The organizations are asking Northam to extend the protections until a special session of the Virginia General Assembly convenes later this summer.