List grows for those interested in Mechanicsville school board seat

The list grows for those interested in appointment to the Mechanicsville School Board seat.

Anyone interested in the school board seat must nominate themselves or be nominated by someone else at Hanover County's Board of Supervisors meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

In the meantime, however, as of Monday afternoon, six individuals have tentatively placed their names on the public list of school board nominations that can be found on the county's website. Those individuals are Natalie Sorensen, Sarah Gragnani Butler, Kimberly Thurston, Ryan M. Hudson, Ryan Martin and Jerry E. McCormick Jr.

Adding oneself to the public list is not required, but offered for anyone who wants to let the community know in advance of Wednesday's meeting that they wish to be considered.

In addition to those six names, incumbent Sterling Daniel confirmed earlier this month his intention to seek reappointment. His term expires June 30. He was appointed in March 2020 to fill in after the unexpected departure of former School Board member Roger Bourassa in December 2019. He was selected from four candidates back then, including Hudson, who's seeking the seat again.

Hanover is one of only 16 appointed school boards statewide. The seven School Board members are appointed to four-year staggered terms that begin July 1. The Mechanicsville seat is the only seat coming open this year.

W. Canova Peterson, the Mechanicsville Supervisor, said Monday that he has talked with all of the folks on the list so far, but that he would not be surprised to see a few more people add their name or come forward Wednesday night.

"I’m just pleased that we have a lot of people interested in the position," he said Monday, adding that after Wednesday's meeting, he'll meet with each candidate one-on-one.

The public list was created to be as open and transparent with the community as possible, said Supervisors Chair Angela Kelly-Wiecek. She said the feedback thus far has been positive.

"It was really our desire to respond to feedback from residents who wanted to know more" going into Wednesday's meeting," she said, about "what their options might be."

The board will vote on the appointment at its May 25 meeting. Anyone wishing to submit their name to the nomination list now through Wednesday can do so by emailing the county administrator's office at ctyadm@hanovercounty.gov.