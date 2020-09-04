Local election departments see uptick in absentee ballots, continue to prepare for November

Between COVID-19 and a new Virginia law allowing residents to vote absentee by mail or in person ahead of an election without a state-approved reason, absentee voting is reaching historic levels ahead of the November presidential election.
Nearly 79,000 absentee ballots have been requested across the Richmond-area as of the first week of September. For mail in requests, Henrico has 30,000, Chesterfield has 27,400, Richmond has 14,400 and Hanover had 7,000 as of the first week of September.
The three county election czars said the same thing: this level of requested absentee ballots is unprecedented. Those counties combined have over 566,000 registered voters.
Those administering elections are working to troubleshoot new challenges and prepare for day-of glitches that inevitably occur, such as election machines breaking or malfunctioning. Add to the list a possible influx of phone calls on election week as people call to ensure they'll be counted, said Henrico Registrar Mark Coakley. Votes can be collected until noon the Friday after the election.
Chesterfield Registrar Constance Hargrove expects 60% of ballots to be cast absentee, about 152,000 voters. In the 2016 presidential election, Chesterfield processed 18,373 mail and in person absentee ballots.
Both Hanover and Henrico counties are seeing a rise in absentee voting registration from 2016. Hanover Registrar Terri Smithson said approximately 5,000 residents voted absentee in 2016, while Henrico is seeing double of absentee voting numbers, compared to the 16,000 voters who either voted early or by mail in 2016, said Coakley.
Early voting begins Sept. 18 for both mail and in-person voting. The two Saturdays before Election Day, Oct. 24 and Oct. 31, all early voting centers will be open.
Chesterfield will roll out four satellite absentee voting sites on Oct. 19. The sites, in addition to the registrar's office, will be open until Oct. 31 at 5 p.m. when early voting ends.
The Chesterfield Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to open four satellite locations across the county. Beginning Oct. 19, voters will be able to vote early or drop off a ballot at LaPrade, Meadowdale, North Courthouse Road and Ettrick-Matoaca libraries.
This is the first time Chesterfield has had such voting sites, Hargrove said.
Without COVID-19, Hargrove would still have recommended the satellite locations because of the presidential election bringing out a higher turnout of voters, she said.
“We had COVID-19 this year so it’s also a way for people to not all be in one place and not have to worry about coming into contact with too many people at one time,” Hargrove said.
Clover Hill resident Gwynn Henderson wrote in public comments for the Aug. 26 Board of Supervisors meeting, giving support for the establishment of satellite voting centers.
“As a 76‐year‐old senior citizen, I thank you for making it possible for any registered voter to vote in advance and for proposing several early voting locations to accommodate people all over our large county,” Henderson wrote. “As a former poll worker, I am confident that the voting process in Virginia protects against fraud.”
Hanover and Henrico are not opening satellite locations. Hanover residents can vote early in the Wickham Building. As always, Henrico residents can cast early votes in either the Eastern Government Center or the Western Government Center. The county had added two additional Saturday voting dates, Oct. 10 and Oct. 17.
Henrico will also have drop off ballot boxes available 24/7 for residents. To keep the ballots secure, cameras will be installed to monitor the boxes.
On early voting centers, Smithson said “we’re expecting 34,000 to 36,000 people to visit us in those 33 days before the election.”
Besides trying to lessen the lines on Election Day to maintain social distancing, local election offices are preparing for the potential shortage of poll workers.
Gov. Ralph Northam addressed the anticipated shortage of poll workers come November during a Tuesday news conference.
“Many poll workers are elderly so they are at high risk for COVID-19,” Northam said. “We need to make up for that shortfall with people who aren't considered high risk.”
The Virginia Health Department and the state department of elections have partnered to “provide safe and sanitary polling places,” for both voters and poll workers, Northam said, urging people who are not considered high risk to apply.
Chesterfield announced a monetary incentive on Tuesday for poll workers who work on Election Day, Nov. 3. All poll workers will receive an additional $100, giving them a $250 paycheck for the day. As of Thursday afternoon, over 400 individuals have responded to the news release, Hargrove said.
Hargrove doesn't anticipate a shortage in poll workers, even with an overwhelming number of the county’s poll workers being over the age of 65.
Hanover and Henrico are not offering incentives to poll workers.
“Hanover County’s average poll worker age is 72,” Smithson said “A lot have said they will sit this one out.”
Hanover is working with the state department of elections to generate interest in becoming a poll worker. So far, the county has received a decent amount of interest calls and applications, mostly from residents aged 50 to 60 years old.
Henrico County is offering virtual and in-person training ahead of the November election, as they did with the June primary.
For those heading to the polls between now and Election Day, Coakley said, "come with a good attitude and it is your vote so make it count."