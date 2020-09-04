Local election departments see uptick in absentee ballots, continue to prepare for November

Early voting begins Sept. 18 for both mail and in-person voting. The two Saturdays before Election Day, Oct. 24 and Oct. 31, all early voting centers will be open.

Chesterfield will roll out four satellite absentee voting sites on Oct. 19. The sites, in addition to the registrar's office, will be open until Oct. 31 at 5 p.m. when early voting ends.

The Chesterfield Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to open four satellite locations across the county. Beginning Oct. 19, voters will be able to vote early or drop off a ballot at LaPrade, Meadowdale, North Courthouse Road and Ettrick-Matoaca libraries.

This is the first time Chesterfield has had such voting sites, Hargrove said.

Without COVID-19, Hargrove would still have recommended the satellite locations because of the presidential election bringing out a higher turnout of voters, she said.

“We had COVID-19 this year so it’s also a way for people to not all be in one place and not have to worry about coming into contact with too many people at one time,” Hargrove said.

Clover Hill resident Gwynn Henderson wrote in public comments for the Aug. 26 Board of Supervisors meeting, giving support for the establishment of satellite voting centers.