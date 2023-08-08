Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Interstate 85 in Dinwiddie County on Monday morning.

Police said that a 2023 Chevrolet Malibu, which was being driven southbound by Ivan Franco, 26, of Pearland, Texas, ran off the road to the right and struck a guardrail at mile marker 40.2 in Dinwiddie at around 6:45 a.m. Monday.

The front-seat passenger, Xmeina Flores-Choquemaqui, 26, of Peru, died from her injuries on the scene, according to police. She was wearing a seatbelt.

Franco has been charged with reckless driving in connection with the incident. The crash remains under investigation.