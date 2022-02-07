 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
1 dead, 2 injured in crash near Route 288 bridge over the James River
1 dead, 2 injured in crash near Route 288 bridge over the James River

Virginia State Police said Monday that one person was killed and two others were injured in a crash near the Route 288 bridge over the James River in Powhatan County.

Police responded at 4:38 p.m. to a multivehicle crash in the southbound lanes of the highway. At 5:17 p.m., the Virginia Department of Transportation reported that all southbound lanes were closed and traffic was being diverted to the Huguenot Trail exit.

Police have not yet released the identity of the person who died. Police said the two people injured suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

— From staff reports

