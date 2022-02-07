1 dead, 2 injured in crash near the Route 288 bridge over the James River

Virginia State Police said Monday that one person was killed and two others were injured in a crash near the Route 288 bridge over the James River in Powhatan County.

Police responded at 4:38 p.m. to a multi-vehicle crash in the southbound lanes of the highway. At 5:17 p.m. VDOT reported that all southbound lanes were closed and traffic was being diverted on to the Huguenot Trail exit.