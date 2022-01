Fire officials are investigating an explosion that killed one person in Hanover County on Monday night.

According to a tweet by Hanover Fire-EMS, crews responded at 5:08 p.m. to a report of an explosion in the 6000 block of Billingswood Drive in Mechanicsville.

The tweet said there was one fatality and the explosion "does not seem to be suspicious. Representatives from the Hanover Fire Marshal's Office are on scene and continue to investigate."