Chesterfield County officials on Saturday said one person was found dead in a residence that caught on fire Friday night.

Crews were called to the structure fire in the 8600 block of Chester Forest Lane at 10:11 p.m. There was heavy smoke, and it took about 30 minutes for the blaze to be brought under control, the fire department said.

No one else was inside.

Officials are waiting to release the person's name until the medical examiner makes a positive identification. The Chesterfield Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause.