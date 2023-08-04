Authorities on Friday said a motorist who died in crash on Interstate 95 in Chesterfield County Thursday afternoon was a veteran Richmond firefighter.

"We are mourning the tremendous loss of Firefighter Rodney Coles, on what would have been his 15th anniversary with the City of Richmond Fire and Emergency Services," the agency posted on Facebook Friday.

Virginia State Police in a statement said Coles, 49, of Petersburg, was driving a 2003 Subaru sedan southbound that ran off the road and hit bushes near the exit for State Route 620 at about 3:45 p.m. He was pronounced dead at a hospital, police said.

Officials have not released details about what caused the crash. Coles was wearing a seat belt, police said.

“During times like this, it is good to reflect upon the positive contributions that Rodney Coles made to the community where he served as a firefighter since Aug. 4, 2008,” said Chief Melvin D. Carter said in a notification to fire department staff. “One way that we may honor our brother firefighter is by keeping his family in mind.”

Grief counseling and peer support are available to staff who need assistance, the department said.

State Police said the crash is under investigation.

