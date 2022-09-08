1 dead in Iron Bridge Road crash

Chesterfield County police are investigating a fatal crash in the 5200 block of Iron Bridge Road.
Police said a 1997 Ford Escort was attempting to turn around on Iron Bridge Road at Ridgedale Parkway when it was struck by 2019 Mercedes Benz traveling westbound. The crash happened just before 4:30 p.m. on Thursday.
The driver, who was the only person in the vehicle, was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The victim's name is being withheld pending notification of the next of kin.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660 or through the P3 app.
Top 5 weekend events: Armenian Food Festival, 43rd Festival of the Arts & 'Clerks III: The Convenience Tour'
Armenian Food Festival
Friday and Saturday
Doesn’t everything taste better on a stick? Double-fist tasty shish kebobs (and don’t forget to save room for a couple of khourabia cookies) at the 62nd annual Armenian Festival. Food is the star attraction at St. James Armenian Church, but there will also be plenty of music and dancing to enjoy as you sample some meat pies, stuffed grape leaves, and holiday bread. Beer and wine is also available. 11:30 a.m.–9:30 p.m. Free. 834 Pepper Ave. (804) 282-3818 or
armenianfoodfestival.com.
photos by SHELBY LUM/TIMES-DISPATCH
43rd Street Festival of the Arts
Saturday
Top regional artisans gather in Forest Hill to show off and sell street art, fine art, and everything in between. The 31st installment of the festival also features food and music including the Tin Can Fish Band and The Grateful Dads. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free (donations accepted for CARITAS). 43rd Street and Forest Hill Avenue. (804) 233-1758 or
43rdstgallery.com/events2.
DANIEL SANGJIB MIN/RTD
Recovery Fest
Saturday
“Smokin’ meat, not drugs.” That’s the rallying cry for the McShin Foundation’s annual recovery-themed event, which makes the move to the Hanover Courthouse Ruritan Club. Highlights include the People’s Choice BBQ Cook-Off; ice cream and coffee trucks, music, as well as vendors and speakers. Noon-5 p.m. Free. 13497 Hanover Quarter Road. (804) 249-1845 or
Mcshin.org/recovery-fest.
Courtesy of the McShin Foundation
Richmond Symphony at Pocahontas State Park
Saturday
When you’re blazing through the woods, it’s easy to mistake the song from a distant thrush for a flute. And when you’re outpacing a storm back to the trailhead, the approaching thunder can sound just like bellowing timpani drums. In other words, Pocahontas State Park’s Heritage Amphitheater is a natural choice for a free show from the Richmond Symphony. 7 p.m. Free (ticket and paid parking required). 10301 State Park Road. (804) 788-1212 or
richmondsymphony.com.
‘Clerks III: The Convenience Tour’
Sunday and Monday
Before there were Sheetz and Wawa — mega-sized convenience stores boasting custom-made hoagies to 15 kinds of coffee — there was the Quick Stop, the generic yet iconic setting for “Clerks.” Kevin Smith’s 1994 “counter-culture” cult classic about minimum wage Gen-X workers connected the dots for independent filmmakers struggling to bring their vision to the big screen. After an underappreciated animated series, a sequel, and a pause, Dante (Brian O’Halloran), Randal (Jeff Anderson), Jay (Jason Mewes), and Silent Bob (Smith) are back for “Clerks III.” A Q&A led by Smith will follow the screening at The National. 7 p.m. $30-$125 (VIP). 708 E. Broad Street. (804) 612-1900 or
thenationalva.com.
Courtesy of Lionsgate