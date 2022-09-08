1 dead in Iron Bridge Road crash

Chesterfield County police are investigating a fatal crash in the 5200 block of Iron Bridge Road.

Police said a 1997 Ford Escort was attempting to turn around on Iron Bridge Road at Ridgedale Parkway when it was struck by 2019 Mercedes Benz traveling westbound. The crash happened just before 4:30 p.m. on Thursday.

The driver, who was the only person in the vehicle, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The victim's name is being withheld pending notification of the next of kin.