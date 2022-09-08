 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

1 dead in Iron Bridge Road crash

  • 0

Chesterfield County police are investigating a fatal crash in the 5200 block of Iron Bridge Road.

Police said a 1997 Ford Escort was attempting to turn around on Iron Bridge Road at Ridgedale Parkway when it was struck by 2019 Mercedes Benz traveling westbound. The crash happened just before 4:30 p.m. on Thursday.

The driver, who was the only person in the vehicle, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The victim's name is being withheld pending notification of the next of kin.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660 or through the P3 app.

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Duke and Duchess of Sussex honor Queen Elizabeth II

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News