1 dead in Prince George County crash

Prince George County authorities on Thursday released the name of a woman killed in a two-vehicle crash in the 4400 block of Courtland Road.

Police responded at about 4:51 p.m. Wednesday. Michelle Urso, 57, of Sussex, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said in a statement.

Urso was driving a Ford Windstar minivan that rear-ended a Crown Victoria, veered off the left side of the road, and overturned in a ditch, police said. The other driver was not injured.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call police at (804) 733-2773. 

