Virginia State Police are investigating a crash that left one person dead Sunday morning in Dinwiddie County.

Police said officers responded to reports of a crash at around 1:55 a.m. Sunday. A vehicle that was traveling along Fort Dushane Road drove off the roadway near Halifax Road and caught fire, police said.

The driver was confirmed dead at the scene. Police did not say whether the victim was wearing a seatbelt. The identity of the victim is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The crash remains under investigation.

