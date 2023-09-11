Virginia State Police are investigating a crash that left one person dead Sunday morning in Dinwiddie County.
Police said officers responded to reports of a crash at around 1:55 a.m. Sunday. A vehicle that was traveling along Fort Dushane Road drove off the roadway near Halifax Road and caught fire, police said.
The driver was confirmed dead at the scene. Police did not say whether the victim was wearing a seatbelt. The identity of the victim is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
The crash remains under investigation.
Recognize Broad Street from these Times-Dispatch archive photos?
03-20-1963 (cutline): Real Blooms Are Coming. These plastic flowers that have seemed to bloom in planters on the median strip of Broad St. in the past years will give way this year to real begonias--pink, red and white. Downtown Retail Associates announced today plans to replace the ivy int he planters with the begonias next month. The city will maintain the flowers until fall, when the ivy will be replanted. The group said it will continue this year the practice of having flower carts on sidewalks during Garden Week.
09-03-1954: Broad and Bowe Streets, looking west.
02-22-1955 (cutline): New Motorists' Guide--this large sign recently installed at Ryland and Broad Streets, is designed to prevent accidents and help northbound motorists on U.S. Routes 1 and 201 in Richmond keep on the proper route. The "next right" part of the sign flashes constantly. The Traffic Engineering Bureau said that sign was installed to prevent accidents at Bowe and Broad, where drivers frequently discover they are supposed to turn but are in the wrong lane.
08-15-1967 (cutline): New signal for Left Turns This type of new traffic signal to regulate left turns has been installed at the intersection of Bowe and West Broad Sts. The signal, which faces eastbound traffic on Broad, is designed to give motorists a chance to make left turns without guessing what westbound traffic is doing. If east bound motorists have a flashing green, west boung traffic has a red light. If eastbound motorists have a flashing amber, westbound traffic has a green light and left turns should be made at the motorist's risk.
05-24-1957 (cutline): New Help for the Motorist Motorists headed west on Broad St. now find some helpful information in the form of new route markers hitting them right in the eye. The large markers, suspended over the street, give directions to Rts. 1, 301 and 60. City Hall is in the background. The new markers are at 11th and Broad Streets.
11-27-1954 (cutline): Disputed passage--This performance at Sixth and Broad Streets wasn't unusual in the downtown traffic scene yesterday. Vehicle blocking crosswalk has attempted right trun from Broad but is blocked by traffic ahead on Sixth Street.
01-07-1955 (cutline): Appraiser H.P. Slusser (left), with counter in hand, checks pedestrian traffic on Broad Street.
06-03-1968 (cutline): A place to Relax on Broad Street W.E. Cash of Hopewell tries a bench placed on Broad Street today by the city of Richmond. Several benches were placed ont he south side of Broad between Second and Fourth Streets on an experimental basis. If the trial proves statisfactory, more benches will be located in busy downtown areas, according to City Manager Kiepper.
04-28-1966: I
n April 1966, Mrs. Arch Clegg inspected newly planted flowers on a median along Broad Street in Richmond. Two varieties of holly and more than 1,000 petunias were being planted on Broad that week between Adams and Eighth streets. The displays, sponsored by Downtown Retail Associates, were to stay in the planters until fall.
