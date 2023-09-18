Virginia State Police have identified the victim of a fatal, single-vehicle crash that occurred on Interstate 64 in Louisa County early Monday morning as Noah Stephen Magnus, 29, of Fredericksburg.

Police said Magnus was driving a 2015 Dodge Caravan westbound on I-64 near the 141-mile marker in Louisa at around 1:10 a.m. when the vehicle ran off the road to the left and struck a guardrail. The vehicle rolled over before landing upright on top of the guardrail. Magnus was ejected from the vehicle, police said.